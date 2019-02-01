Common driving emergencies and how to handle them when you ‘balik kampung’ this festive season

It’s distressing to note that high number of accidents occur during the festive season. — Stock pics

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Accidents and car emergencies are absolute nightmares, and there’s nothing worse than when they occur once you’ve shifted your gears to balik kampung mode.

It is upsetting to note that there’s always a high number of such incidents during the festive season.

According to statistics released by Bukit Aman last year, the number of accidents exceeded 21,000 when Ops Selamat 12 was carried out during the festive season in 2018.

Of this, 226 were fatal.

Although it’s quite impossible to naturally know how to handle road emergencies, there are steps to avoid such mishaps to help you to stay safe throughout your journey.

Prior to setting off, equip your car with these essentials — first aid kit, fire extinguisher, jumper cables, torch light, rain ponchos, basic tools set and strap.

Here are five common and potentially catastrophic driving situations and how to handle them safely: Tyre blowout is a common driving emergency, especially during long distance driving.

1. Tyre blowout

Don’t brake or turn the steering wheel.

Instead, keep pressure on gas pedal for a few seconds and continue driving straight to stay in control of your vehicle.

Next, slowly release gas pedal and let your car slow down gradually to about 50 km/h before you pull over to the side of the road. Loss of traction occurs when tires lose their grip on the road.

2. Loss of traction/ skidding

Loss of traction can occur anytime and anywhere, especially when it’s raining.

If you find yourself in such a situation, take your feet off the pedals and keep both your hands on the steering wheel.

Quickly turn the steering wheel in the direction you want to go.

As your vehicle turns back in correct direction, steer in the right direction and stay of your path. Don’t panic if you are running of the pavement.

3. Running off the pavement

If you find yourself with one or two wheels off the road, steer your vehicle straight ahead, while remaining on the shoulder.

Gently ease off the gas pedal and allow the vehicle to slow down on its own before you smoothly steer back on the road. Always call the fire brigade if your car catches fire.

4. Engine fire

If you smell something burning or see smoke coming from your hood, immediately pull off the roadway as quickly and safely as possible.

Switch off the engine to stop the flow of fuel, and get yourself and all passengers out of the car.

Run to a safe place as far from the car as possible and avoid any attempts to put out the fire on your own, as this could be extremely hazardous.

Call 999 and 994. Never let your aggression drive you on the road.

5. Road rage

Always stay calm if another driver is going into a rage and don’t let your aggression drive you.

Be the one to back down and never get out of your car to argue.

And, make sure you keep your vehicle’s doors locked at all times.

However, should a road emergency occur, here are some useful numbers of relevant authorities for the main highways.

● Police and ambulance Tel: 999

● Fire brigade Tel: 994

● Red Crescent Society Tel: 03-4257 8726

● Accidents/ Natural Disasters Tel: 991

● Projek Lebuhraya Utara Selatan (PLUS) Tel: 1-800-88-0000

● East Coast Expressway (ECE) or Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) Tel: 09-5479 111

● North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) Tel: 1-800-88-0000

● Karak Highway Tel: 09-5479 111

● Lebuhraya Kajang Seremban (LEKAS) Tel: 1-800-888-021

● Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH) Tel: 1-800-88-0000

● Malaysia-Singapore Second Crossing Highway (LINKEDUA) Tel: 1-800-88-0000

● Penang Bridge 1 Tel: 1-800-88-0000

● Penang Bridge 2 Tel: 04-563 8000

Drive safe!