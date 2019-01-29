‘Muhammad Bossku’ was a prank, but these other wacky names are for real

We wonder what our former premier thinks of this name. — Picture from Facebook/Dean Ahmad

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — Popular social media personality Dean Ahmad gave his wife a shock when he sent her a picture of their newborn baby’s birth certificate on WhatsApp.

In what turned out to be a prank, the message had their son’s name as “Muhammad Bossku” in reference to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s nickname among the biking community.

The post went viral on the social media site with the hilarious name choice leaving users in stitches.

According to Malay portal Sinar Harian, their baby boy’s real name is Umar Al-Faqeh.

While Dean’s comical name choice was only a prank, other parents have taken it upon themselves to give their children some of the strangest names you’ve ever heard of on official documents.

Check out some of these weird and wacky names from both at home and abroad.

Rangga Madhipa Sutra Jiwa Cordosega Akre Askhala Mughal Ilkhanat Akbar Sahara Pi-Thariq Ziyad Syaifudin Quthuz Khoshala Sura Talenta

This tongue twister of a name given to a baby boy in East Java has been making headlines in both Indonesia and Malaysia.

The baby’s father Arif Akbar told Indonesian news portal Surya that the name with 19 words has a special connection with Islam and contains prayers that he hopes will benefit his son and those around him.

Batman bin Suparman

The young man shares names with two DC Comics icons. — Picture from Facebook/BBC Stories

You would think that having the name of not one but two superheroes would imbue you with a strong sense of justice, but that wasn’t the case with this Singaporean youth.

In an ironic twist of events, Batman bin Suparman was sentenced to 33 months in prison after he was caught stealing money from a shop and using his brother’s ATM card to withdraw money without permission, BBC News reported.

Proton Saga

The man’s name was discovered after Proton applied to receive the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M). — Picture from Facebook/Gegar Rakyat

Imagine being named after one of the country’s national symbols.

This is the reality for a man in Perak whose father chose the name in 1984, 11 months before the first Malaysian-manufactured car was rolled out onto the market.

Muhammad Dhury Yan and Nur Rambutt’an

Last year, two siblings from Kedah became famous on the internet after photos of their identification cards showing off their fruity names went viral.

Perhaps their parents were inspired by Apple Martin, daughter of American actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Slamet Hari Natal

A man from East Java, whose name means “Merry Christmas” in Indonesian, got his name after being born on December 25, 1962, Indonesian portal TRIBUNnews.com reported.

The name was suggested by a Christian midwife to his Muslim parents who took on the suggestion wholeheartedly.