Four Seasons to open new resort in Japan

The Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Okinawa will be set along 100 acres of beachfront property on the island's west coast. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, Jan 25 ― Japan is getting a new luxury Four Seasons resort on Okinawa island.

Set along 100 acres of beachfront property on the island's west coast, the Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Okinawa will feature 120 hotel rooms, 120 residences and 40 villas designed to evoke the island's cultural heritage.

Plans call for a resident beach club, restaurants, lounge, shops, recreational facilities and gardens.

Okinawa is perhaps best known for having been home to a disproportionately large number of centenarians in the world, thanks to a healthy lifestyle. It's also the birthplace of karate.

Japan's southernmost prefecture, Okinawa enjoys a subtropical climate and boasts miles of beaches, along with Unesco World Heritage sites like restored castles and the ruins of Tamagusuku.

The US$400 million (RM1.6 billion) project is set to completed by 2023. ― AFP-Relaxnews