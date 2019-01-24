Victoria Beckham and Reebok unveil full collection

Victoria Beckham shares some of the pieces from her new Reebok collection on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 24 — Victoria Beckham has unveiled her spring athleisure collection for Reebok.

The British fashion designer and the sportswear giant have launched their “Reebok X Victoria Beckham” collection following months of teasing, and as usual, the former Spice girl has been advertising the project on Instagram in typical idiosyncratic style.

Taking to Instagram to film herself doing what has become her signature leg kick pose, Beckham sported a crop top and leggings, worn with a pair of Bolton low sneakers set for release in March. The menswear and womenswear collection also features sweatpants, tank tops, hoodies, puffer jackets and accessories, mixing up gymwear and streetwear.

“I have wanted to venture into the fitness space for some time now and so this partnership really addresses a need in my own life,” Beckham told WWD of the collection. “I’ve always struggled to find high-performance clothing that doesn’t compromise on style — and that’s exactly what I wanted to create.”

Beckham and Reebok launched a capsule collection of 1990s-inspired merchandise last summer, which drew on references from the brand’s basketball roots and the game’s legendary player Shaquille O’Neal, but this is her first full line for the company. She was initially revealed to be collaborating with the brand back in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews