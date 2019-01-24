Malay Mail

Order, scan, eat: Seniors-in-need go high-tech to claim daily hot meals from Singapore food stalls

Published 56 minutes ago on 24 January 2019

Staff of Habibie Seafood, at the coffee shop of Block 829 Tampines Street 81, demonstrating the seamless claiming process. — TODAY pic
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 — After suffering three strokes in the past two years, 62-year old Seng Thye Meng was unable to work and has been jobless.

Living in a rental flat with no family, he gets S$450 (RM1,370) a month from the Social Services Office. After paying the bills, the former security guard is left with not much money, so he has been eating just one meal a day, he said.

“On weekends, I will go to the market and buy plain noodles to cook with chilli, so that I will have something to eat,” Seng said.

This changed with the launch of a new year-long pilot initiative earlier this month by non-profit group Food from the Heart, in partnership with OCBC bank and mobile application Food Trust.

