Order, scan, eat: Seniors-in-need go high-tech to claim daily hot meals from Singapore food stalls

Staff of Habibie Seafood, at the coffee shop of Block 829 Tampines Street 81, demonstrating the seamless claiming process. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 — After suffering three strokes in the past two years, 62-year old Seng Thye Meng was unable to work and has been jobless.

Living in a rental flat with no family, he gets S$450 (RM1,370) a month from the Social Services Office. After paying the bills, the former security guard is left with not much money, so he has been eating just one meal a day, he said.

“On weekends, I will go to the market and buy plain noodles to cook with chilli, so that I will have something to eat,” Seng said.

This changed with the launch of a new year-long pilot initiative earlier this month by non-profit group Food from the Heart, in partnership with OCBC bank and mobile application Food Trust.