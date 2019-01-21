Lucky eight to get Malaysian ‘rental boyfriends’ for free as prices slashed to zero on Lazada

PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 ― It looks like eight lucky individuals will be getting a boyfriend for the day free-of-charge this festive season.
Lazada Malaysia’s “Slash the Leng Chai” competition proved immensely popular with prices of all eight gentlemen slashed down to zero even before the two-day auction period was over.
Users were required to take part in a reverse auction and acquire as many of the 48 “slashes” needed to bring each man’s prices from RM8,888 to RM0.
All they need to do now is wait to find out if they are the lucky ones as Lazada will be contacting winners from today to January 23.
Dennis Yin, Joseph Lee, Adery Chin, Ilman Hakeem, Cyrus Yong, Eden See, Varhoon Vystra, and Nigel Chin will accompany their dates to a nursing home where they will enjoy a Chinese New Year reunion lunch with the residents on January 26.
The idea for “Slash the Leng Chai” was inspired by young people’s experiences of being asked prying questions about their love lives from older relatives.
Lazada Malaysia then took a leaf out of China and Japan’s books and based their competition on rental boyfriend services that many young women enlist to fend off nosy interrogations during family reunions.
Prior to the competition, the eight men took to Instagram to promote themselves as potential candidates to take “home” for the festive season.
As some of you may have already heard, I’M UP FOR RENT! 😂 All you gotta do is ""SLASH"" me on @lazada_my to go on a ‘date’ with me - we’ll be celebrating this Lunar New Year with senior citizens as part of one big family. So get on Lazada app this 16th January and give it your best shot ! After all, who doesn’t enjoy a nice lion dance performance? You could also use this code -LZDLENGCHAI and get RM8 off your purchase with a min spend RM88 on Lazada app #LAZAHUAT2019 #SlashTheLengChai
"CNY is around the corner, it’s that time again to shush them aunties and uncles 🤫!! Go on a date with me by Slashing me on @Lazada_MY ⚔ . P.s CNY lunch date will be at the old folks home with thrilling lion dance performance 🤩 Make sure to login the App on the 16th January & use “LZDLENGCHAI” for RM8 off with a min spend of RM88! 🛍 #LAZAHUAT2019 #SlashTheLengChai
"“Lets all make this CNY different together” Come ""SLASH"" me on @lazada_my and go on a date with me! LET ME TAKE YOU OUT! (LINK IN MY BIO 🚨 ) Our dating schedule: (Not really THAT kind of date you think of🙈) 1. Lunch with me at the old folks home and show them some love. 2. There will be an exclusive lion dance performance where we can watch it together. *Will definitely treat you as my GF throughout the whole schedule. Your wish is my command💯 (T&C APPLY) Dont forget to Use the Code: LZDLENGCHAI to get RM8 off min soend RM88 on Lazada app!! #LAZAHUAT2019 #SlashTheLengChai
While See promised to be his winner’s ideal guy, he joked that he still had limits to what he could do.
“Will definitely treat you as my girlfriend throughout the whole schedule. Your wish is my command,” he wrote in the caption.
“Terms and conditions apply.”