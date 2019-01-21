Lucky eight to get Malaysian ‘rental boyfriends’ for free as prices slashed to zero on Lazada

Eden See is one of eight in the line-up of rental boyfriends offered by Lazada. ― Picture courtesy of Lazada Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 ― It looks like eight lucky individuals will be getting a boyfriend for the day free-of-charge this festive season.

Lazada Malaysia’s “Slash the Leng Chai” competition proved immensely popular with prices of all eight gentlemen slashed down to zero even before the two-day auction period was over.

Users were required to take part in a reverse auction and acquire as many of the 48 “slashes” needed to bring each man’s prices from RM8,888 to RM0.

All they need to do now is wait to find out if they are the lucky ones as Lazada will be contacting winners from today to January 23.

Dennis Yin, Joseph Lee, Adery Chin, Ilman Hakeem, Cyrus Yong, Eden See, Varhoon Vystra, and Nigel Chin will accompany their dates to a nursing home where they will enjoy a Chinese New Year reunion lunch with the residents on January 26.

The idea for “Slash the Leng Chai” was inspired by young people’s experiences of being asked prying questions about their love lives from older relatives.

Lazada Malaysia then took a leaf out of China and Japan’s books and based their competition on rental boyfriend services that many young women enlist to fend off nosy interrogations during family reunions.

Prior to the competition, the eight men took to Instagram to promote themselves as potential candidates to take “home” for the festive season.

While See promised to be his winner’s ideal guy, he joked that he still had limits to what he could do.

“Will definitely treat you as my girlfriend throughout the whole schedule. Your wish is my command,” he wrote in the caption.

“Terms and conditions apply.”