SINGAPORE, Dec 11 — Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) is investigating over 150 potential offences linked to businessman Ng Teck Lee, 58, who, along with his wife Thor Chwee Hwa, 55, remains in custody for further inquiries.

According to The Straits Times, the CPIB is also investigating further potential offences under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

The couple, who were arrested in Johor Baru on December 3 after nearly two decades on the run, are facing serious charges related to fraud and embezzlement at Ng's former company, Citiraya Industries.

The pair fled Singapore in 2005 after authorities launched a probe into Ng’s alleged criminal activities.

Ng, the former CEO of Citiraya, is accused of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and bribery, including misappropriating over 6,700kg of electronic scrap and paying S$20,000 (RM66,000) in bribes to an employee at Advanced Micro Devices.

Thor faces charges of dealing with the proceeds of criminal conduct.

In 2011, CPIB seized assets worth S$23 million from the couple, including properties, bank accounts, and insurance policies.

This remains the largest asset seizure on record by the bureau.

The pair will return to court on December 18 as the investigation continues.