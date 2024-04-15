PETALING JAYA, April 15 — It’s not a heat mirage. You can now get Japanese tonkotsu ramen in a coffee shop.

In fact, you can get it at two coffee shops, namely Uncle Soon Fried Rice in Ara Damansara and Restoran Hakka Legend in Taman Megah.

Shoraku Ramen bucks the trend in Malaysia, where flashy Japanese brands dominate the ramen offerings..

With this no frills business model, a bowl of tonkotsu ramen is incredibly accessible to all with a price tag starting from RM13.

For those seeking stronger flavours, select the Black (Kura) Tonkotsu Ramen laced with fragrant black garlic infused oil.

Here it’s a slurp-and-dash ramen experience. The added bonus is an eclectic pairing of Japanese ramen with chicken rice, popiah, curry mee, a cup of local coffee and so forth.

Diehard ramen fans may be quick to dismiss it as nonsense, claiming it’s not authentic. However, this stall has Japanese roots, as the owner’s wife is a Japanese native whose home-cooked ramen recipe is served here.

It’s not the type of ramen where the intense flavour punches you in the face. Instead, it feels like a gentle, comforting hug from a motherly figure replete with all the porky goodness.

Ask for their homemade 'takana' or pickled mustard leaf to add to your 'tonkotsu ramen' (left). The 'takana' livens up your 'tonkotsu ramen', giving it a mild spiciness (right).

The first outpost opened in Uncle Soon Fried Rice back in January. This April, a second stall started in Taman Megah’s Hakka Legend.

Apparently the Ara Damansara clientele is made up of Japanese expatriates who came to know of the place through word of mouth.

When I visited Taman Megah, one could see a few diners trying out the ramen since it was newly opened.

One customer even paired his bowl of prawn mee with a side order of Chashu and Ajitama. Definitely a Malaysia meet Japan moment.

A new addition to the menu is their Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen, which looks more like a 'shoyu ramen' since the broth is clear.

There’s three types of ramen here. Each one has a different flavour profile to suit different preferences.

The White (Shiro) Tonkotsu Ramen (RM14 for small, RM16 for large) has all the hallmarks of a good tonkotsu broth with its cloudy look. There's wood ear fungus for crunch, Chashu and half portion of Ajitama. Dotting the broth are droplets of negiyu or leek oil. This helps to tune down the gamey taste in the broth.

It’s a milder flavour with just a little sweetness from the leek oil.

For those who prefer stronger flavours, go for the Black (Kuro) Tonkotsu Ramen (RM15 for small, RM17 for large). The flavours are more intense and umami, thanks to the use of black garlic infused oil.

The Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen uses springy noodles (left). Order an additional order of Chashu, where the sliced pork belly is blowtorched before it is served (right).

Both of these ramens use smoother, thin wheat noodles that are easy to slurp down with the flavourful broth.

Here, they also offer homemade takana or pickled mustard leaf to add to these tonkotsu ramen. The crunchy pickle livens up the ramen, giving the broth just a touch of spiciness.

For both of these tonkotsu ramen, there wasn’t any thirst for me after I drank up every drop of that tasty broth.

Look for the stall in Ara Damansara's Uncle Soon Fried Rice.

The latest flavour is the Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen (RM13 for small, RM15 for large). Based on the clear broth, it's more like a shoyu ramen since there’s no cloudiness.

Here, pork broth is paired with a shoyu tare sauce that gives it a deeper flavour. This type of ramen is served with yellow curly noodles.

The toppings include corn that give it a little sweetness and baby bok choy. Personally I found this ramen appetising. The big drawback was the saltiness that made me crave for some liquid relief. A quick cendol stopover at nearby Hainan Joy Cafe helped to quickly reset my palate.

This coffeeshop is one of the many eateries that recently opened in this Ara Damansara area offering a large variety of food.

What makes each bowl of ramen a great pleasure is their Chashu. It's not thick slices but I really enjoyed the soft texture. Just before serving, the sliced meat is blow torched to caramelise the fat. I even added an extra portion for RM5.

The only thing is the Ajitama or marinated boiled egg is pretty unremarkable, needing a more jammy yolk to push it to greatness. You can add an extra Ajitama for RM2.

The stall also serves two types of rice bowls. The Shredded Pork Rice (RM6) has rice topped with pork and vegetables.

For the Shoraku Don or Spicy Pork Rice (RM7), the rice is garnished with shredded pork, the spicy takana and a half portion of Ajitama.

In early April, Shoraku Ramen opened their second stall in Taman Megah.

When Restoran Gembira closed, Restoran Hakka Legend spruced up the coffee shop and opened back with a new mix of food stalls including the latest addition, Shoraku Ramen.

Shoraku Ramen

Restoran Uncle Soon Fried Rice 美食小馆

Jalan PJU1A/42, Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya

Open:10.30am to 3pm, 5pm to 8pm

Days off not fixed.

Hakka Legend Restaurant

39, Jalan SS24/8, Taman Megah, Petaling Jaya

Open: 7.30am to 4pm.

Closed on every second Tuesday of the month.

For April, the coffee shop will close on April 16 and 30.

Tel:012-4851888

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

