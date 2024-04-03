PETALING JAYA, April 3 — In recent months, the Damansara Kim neighbourhood has been abuzz with new eateries.

It feels like everywhere you turn, there's something to tempt you. You won't go hungry (or bored) as the selections range from French crepes, dainty dim sum, dressed up tau fu fah with toppings and so forth.

One of the notable openings include Broth by Beef Bowl.

It's great news for those who love soulful beef noodles, as it's from the people behind Subang Jaya's Beef Bowl.

Their business has humble beginnings, first starting out in 2019 as a hawker stall, before they became a full fledged restaurant serving the beef noodles crafted from a family recipe.

When they first opened, I was hooked after one slurp of Beef Bowl's Thai-style beef noodles. What I wasn't too excited about was their location in Subang SS15.

As it was right smack in the land of zero parking, I didn't make an effort to return for my second bowl.

Hence I was excited when I read that they have spread their wings to PJ. While the Damansara Kim area is slowly getting more crowded, there's still a leeway to score a space with some patience.

Cowabunga! There's no mistaking this place as a beef-centric restaurant

Located on the upper floor, one must make an effort to climb up the stairs where you will be rewarded with robust beef noodles with tender beef

Of course with any spinoff, there are some tweaks to the original formula.

Here, the beef noodles have been given a sophisticated makeover.

You can raise your beef game by opting for medium rare sliced beef. Big spenders can even order Japanese A5 Wagyu or Australian Wagyu.

In a way, they're following the trend, as since Beef Bowl started, many more eateries have opened up to offer these premium choices.

Slow Braised Beef Noodles is also satisfying with tender beef, beef balls and daikon radish (left). Snack on Fried Fish Cake as you wait for your bowl of beef noodles (right)

My Medium Rare Sliced Australian Wagyu (RM36) was impressive. The dark brown broth was robust and brimming with all the bovine goodness.

It was made better with the melt in the mouth texture of the sliced beef.

And if you're the type who likes to cram all the goodies in one bowl, there's the option to add on beef balls, braised beef, tendon or tripe.

While a little decadence is good once in a while, their Slow Braised Beef noodles is just as satisfying for RM25.

Here you get the same deep tasting broth. In this case, it's chunks of tender braised beef and beef balls you will find in your bowl. There's also a piece of tender daikon radish.

The vegetables and sauces are served separately from the beef noodles, leaving you a chance to customise your meal as you wish

The beef noodles are served with the vegetables on the side. It's a great idea just in case someone hates bean sprouts or blanched kangkung in their bowl.

There's also a trio of sauces including two spicy ones. For those seeking burning heat, they also give you Thai chilli powder for you to customise your bowl.

Should your companions be averse to beef, they can opt for the chicken noodles, served with soup or dry.

And if you're a diehard rice monster, there's a spicy Phad Kra Pow (chicken or beef) with rice. The chicken one is RM18, where the meat is slathered with a green chilli sauce and served with rice, fried egg and vegetables.

The menu is expanded to include rice dishes with a spicy Phad Kra Pow chicken, fried egg and vegetables

Other choices to match with rice include a mild Thai Garlic Chicken, Ginger Chicken, Phat Phet Chicken and Stir Fried Minced Australian Beef with onions.

For those who're peckish, there's snacks like grilled beef or chicken balls, fried chicken dumplings and chicken skewers. The Fried Fish Cake (3 pieces for RM9.90) are juicy bites with a light flavour.

This week, they will be closed from Monday to Wednesday to fix some plumbing issues. Business resumes on Thursday.

Broth by Beef Bowl, 37-1, Jalan SS20/11, Damansara Kim, Petaling Jaya. Open: 11am to 10pm. Tel:03-77332201. Instagram:@broth_by_beefbowl

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

*Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.