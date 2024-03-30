KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Sometimes we simply don’t have the appetite for anything heavy or greasy. Nothing that would keep us stuffed for hours afterwards.

This is where, ridiculously, one might suffer from “weekend blues” rather than the customary Monday variety.

Of course, some might argue that the weekend is designed for gluttony and sloth — a feast followed by a very long nap — but it doesn’t have to be.

Something lighter might work wonders as a weekend pick-me-up, especially after substantial yet not entirely nourishing meals earlier in the work week.

Which is where this colourful “big berry bowl” comes in.

Chockful of superberries such as raspberries, blueberries and strawberries, this delightful “dessert as a meal” is sweetened further by a homemade raspberry pandan compote and balanced by some creamy (but not heavy) Greek yoghurt.

A burst of vibrant green from some wedges of fresh limes, and what you have is something guaranteed to lift your spirits and excite your taste buds.

Go big on flavour with this big berry bowl and wash any weekend blues away.

Superberries such as raspberries, blueberries and strawberries.

BIG BERRY BOWL

One might think that I have gone berry crazy with this dessert bowl. After all, it’s in the name, no? (“Big Berry Bowl” — one can’t get more on the nose than that, surely?)

Yet I find a surplus of super berries — my terrific trio of fresh raspberries, blueberries and strawberries — to be but the start of this dish.

Indeed, it is what else we add to the mix that takes it to the next level.

Take the choice of citrus, for instance. Lemons are an age-old pairing for berries, especially with the presence of sugar to balance the acidity.

Fresh limes give the berry bowl a tropical edge.

Ah, but I prefer to use fresh limes — both in the form of juice and wedges — here instead of lemons to give the berry bowl a tropical edge. After all, these berries already remind us of more temperate climes.

To extend the tropical influence, a bunch of pandan leaves lend its uniquely floral-grassy flavour to the raspberry pandan compote that forms the heart of our bowl.

Yes, why only have berries in their fresh form? Frozen berries transformed into a sticky-sweet compote can offer a hit of intense fruity notes that might be missing from fresh but otherwise underwhelming specimens of berries.

(I have used frozen raspberries here because they were what I had handy in the freezer, but other berries would work wonderfully too. Or a mix of berries — even better, I dare say.)

Pandan leaves lend its uniquely floral-grassy flavour to the raspberry pandan compote.

With all this sharp acidity, it helps to have something dairy and creamy to act as the foundation, the canvas on which all these splashes of fruity brightness can truly shine.

My go-to is always some protein-rich Greek yoghurt (basically strained yoghurt hence the higher protein content). Plain and unflavoured, please. Avoid the flavoured types which have unnecessary sugars (we already have quite a bit of sugar in the raspberry pandan compote).

Ingredients

500g frozen raspberries

2 tablespoons sugar

A small bunch of pandan leaves, tied together

Juice from 2 limes, freshly squeezed

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

½ stick cinnamon

A little freshly ground black pepper

1 small tub of Greek yoghurt

Assorted fresh berries (raspberries, blueberries and strawberries)

2-3 limes, sliced into wedges

Runny honey (optional)

The raspberry pandan compote.

Method

Put the frozen raspberries, sugar, pandan leaves, lime juice, vanilla extract, cinnamon stick and freshly ground black pepper in a small pot over medium heat. Gently heat it till the sugar dissolves, mashing some of the raspberries along the way to release their juices.

Once the sugar has dissolved, bring the mixture to a simmer. Turn the heat off and cover the pan, allowing it to cook in the residual heat for five minutes.

Remove the pandan leaves and cinnamon stick. Allow the compote to cool before transferring into a sterilised jar or bottle with an airtight lid. You may store this compote in the fridge for about a week.

Let the bright fruity flavours shine.

To serve, spoon some Greek yoghurt into chilled cups, enough to fill it a third of the way. Top each cup with a few spoonfuls of the raspberry pandan compote.

Finish with some fresh berries (raspberries, blueberries and strawberries) and a couple wedges of lime. If desired, drizzle some runny honey and serve immediately.

