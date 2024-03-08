PETALING JAYA, March 8 — For over 50 years, this stall has been feeding the residents in PJ Old Town with their smooth porridge.

Open from 3pm onwards, you will see a steady stream of people coming to get their porridge.

Some will sit at the food court benches to relish the porridge hot from the pot. Others will pack home their orders.

My personal favourite here is their Mixed Porridge or chee chap chuk. The term "mixed" in this context refers to an assortment of braised offal. You have crunchy bites too, with deep fried intestines. There's also a coagulated blood cube.

A small portion is RM5, while the larger size goes for RM6.

Since my favourite stall in ICC Pudu closed after the pandemic, this is the place I visit for my chee chap chuk fix.

As the years go by and inflation has risen, one can spot the differences.

The porridge is a little more watery than before. However, that magic ratio of water and rice boiled down still gives you a silky smooth porridge that is easy on the stomach.

Poached chicken with a slightly firmer texture is lightly doused with soy sauce.

One bowl makes a light meal. Bigger appetites can double up the portions.

Braised offal dot the surface of my porridge. As I scoop the bottom of the bowl, there's more. There's no fear of funky smells. Those years of experience means they're cleaned thoroughly.

I like pairing it with a plate of poached chicken. Here the chicken isn't the mushy type. Instead, it has a slight bite with a smooth skin.

The spread of braised offal, crunchy deep fried intestines and poached chicken.

Lightly doused with soy sauce, it goes well with the porridge. My poached chicken sets me back by RM6.

They do have other options like fish porridge, where raw fish is served on the side or chicken porridge but no matter what, it's always the mixed porridge for me.

As orders from customers are shouted out, I realised they also serve rice with the poached chicken. There's also an option to match the mixed offal with soup.

Sit here to relish the porridge hot from the pot from this mixed porridge stall with more than 50 years' experience.

Maybe next time, I'll deviate from my order but at this moment, nothing satisfies more than this humble bowl of silky, slightly watery porridge.

That's the true taste of nostalgia.

Mixed Porridge Stall, Stall No. 21, Medan Selera Jati, Jalan 1/12, Section 1, Off Jalan Othman, Petaling Jaya. Open: 3pm to 8.30pm. (Wednesday to Sunday). Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

