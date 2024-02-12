SUBANG JAYA, Feb 12 — I'm often lost in Subang Jaya when it comes to food. Hence, this year I have vowed to be more adventurous and explore it more.

The optimistic me reckons that there are a lot of hidden gems. Like this place, Star Bhavan.

It falls in the wallet friendly category, where you get a Southern Indian meal served in comfortable surroundings.

Apparently from what I read, the owner hails from India and they bring in the spices directly from there, which makes the difference in their curries and drinks.

Advertisement

Located at the SS14/1 row near the LRT station, it's popular for its Star Thali Set.

You can add on dishes like this chicken ‘varuval’ with chunks of chicken (left). There's also a selection of mutton dishes like this mutton curry with tender pieces of mutton (right).

Priced at RM10, you get a little of everything on a tray.

Advertisement

Hot fluffy rice can be paired with three different vegetables. There's also two types of curries to flood the rice.

Don't forget the pickles too. And the crunchy pappadum. Eat it whole or crunch it up in small pieces to enjoy with your rice.

End with a sip of their sinus-clearing rasam.

Select what you want from the counter to dine in or take away (left). End the meal with this fragrant masala tea with fresh cow milk (right).

The best part is that bowl of dessert to end the meal. I managed to get kesari, hence I am happy since the semolina dessert is a big favourite of mine.

It makes a light meal on its own. Vegetables can be added on for an extra RM1. For a bulkier meal, just ask for extra rice for RM2.

If you're seeking a more substantial meal, you can order other dishes too. Select from vegetarian, chicken, mutton or fish dishes.

That day, we tried the chicken varuval. For RM7, you get chunks of chicken rather than those who often serve it with bones.

A variety of sweets are found to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The sweets come in mini sizes hence you get to try a little of everything (left). The highlight is the fresh, rich tasting cow milk best served warm (right).

It's got a good dose of spices that dance in the mouth.

If it's mutton you're looking for, there's mutton varuval or the curry version we tried for RM10.

The meat is tender but the curry is a tad watered down. We reckon, the mutton varuval will be a better bet next time.

Don't forget to order the Masala Tea with fresh cow milk (RM5). I like drinking this after a meal here.

The place is popular since it's clean and air-conditioned.

Star Bhavan is located at the busy street of Jalan SS14/1, just next to the LRT station.

The milky tea is incredibly fragrant and drinking it helps calm my stomach after the spicy episode.

Or if you prefer, there's also warm fresh cow milk for RM4 too.

And if you're still feeling peckish, look towards the sweet counter for more goodies to satisfy your sweet tooth. They're not overly sweet, making it a nice treat.

Star Bhavan, No. 97, Jalan SS14/1, Subang Jaya. Open daily, 6am to 10pm. Tel:018-9726473.

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

*Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.