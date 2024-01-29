PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — It's not often you find two great stalls in one food court.

With Mayang Oasis Food Court's two new openings, you have fish head curry and Bangkok Lane mee goreng next to each other.

The curry stall is operated by a couple originally from Xiangdong district in Jiangxi province. They have been in Malaysia for 20 years since they first came here as students.

The star is the fish head curry but you can also opt for the chicken or seafood versions.

Piping hot curry with a Sunkist orange hue is served in a hot claypot. This helps retain the heat as you eat.

The orange hued curry is fragrant with lemongrass and chunky pieces of grouper fish head.

What strikes one the moment it arrives is the unmistakable fragrance of lemongrass.

The curry isn't too thick with santan, making it very drinkable. Find vegetables like long beans and brinjal plus slices of hairy gourd too; an unusual addition.

Beancurd puffs soak up the curry, letting you enjoy that spongy texture with the sweet, rich taste of the curry.

For the fish, there's a sea fish and grouper. I'm partial to the gelatinous skin around the grouper fish head, hence that was my choice.

You get chunky pieces of fish and the head swimming in that curry.

Mee Goreng Sotong Original is addictively good.

With that kind of curry, one plate of rice is easily polished off. Here, solo eaters can happily eat the whole pot themselves. The grouper is RM23 for a single portion with a plate of rice.

If not, share a bigger pot with family members.

Next door is the Bangkok Lane Mee Goreng stall. At last count, there's an outlet in Subang Jaya, Ming Tien Food Food Court and now, this spot.

One can understand why they're spreading their wings as the mee goreng is seriously good stuff.

I'm not partial to carbohydrates. However, I would happily polish off a plate of these noodles drenched in their homemade gravy.

The two stalls are coincidentally side by side at Mayang Oasis Food Court.

That gravy is a combination of tomatoes, potatoes, chillies and their special spice mix.

When it is used to fry the yellow noodles, it's like magic has been sprinkled all over it, making you want to eat it all.

You also get squid, prawn fritters, egg and tofu. There's even fresh lettuce leaf to alleviate all that guilt.

Various choices are available. You can get it with chicken, fried egg, seafood and even beef.

There's also mee rebus and rojak too. My Mee Goreng Sotong Original was a satisfying RM9. Prices can go up to RM14 for the special version.

Coincidentally, both these stalls were also in Ming Tien Food Court.

Fish Head Curry Stall

Mayang Oasis Food Court

Open daily: 4pm to 10pm

Closed for the first, second and third day of Chinese New Year.

Bangkok Lane Mee Goreng

Mayang Oasis Food Court

Open daily: 10.30am to 9pm

Tel:012-3457860

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

*Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.