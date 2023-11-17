KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — In an award ceremony held today, the Michelin Guide unveiled its second edition for Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Dewakan was awarded with two Michelin stars in a promotion for the KL restaurant that received one Michelin star last year.

According to the guide, the two Michelin Star distinction is defined as “restaurants with excellent cooking, worth a detour!” where the personality and talent of the chef and his/herteam is evident in the refined and expertly crafted dishes.

Previously a Michelin Selected restaurant, KL restaurant Beta was awarded one Michelin star today.

Its chef Raymond Tham humbly said, “All I want is people to enjoy a meal in Beta rather than chase for a Michelin star.”

Beta joins three other restaurants awarded one Michelin star last year — KL’s DC by Darren Chin, Penang’s Au Jardin and Penang’s Auntie Gaik Lean Old School Eatery.

According to the guide’s definition, the one Michelin Star distinction represents “high quality cooking, worth a stop!”

Chef Darren Teoh from Dewakan with his Michelin two stars jacket. — Picture by Choo Choy May

In addition, four Michelin Special Awards were also given out. In their press statement, Michelin explained that these awards “aim to highlight talented individuals who contribute to enhancing the gastronomic dining experience.”

This year saw the addition of a new award namely the Opening of The Year Award sponsored by UOB Malaysia. Michelin explained that “this award is given to a chef, host or restaurant manager, for the successful opening of a dining venue over the past 12 months, with a creative degustation concept and a cuisine approach which has had an impact on the local gastronomic scene.”

UOB Malaysia Head of Cards and Payment Products Doreen Lee presented the award to chef Ramesh Thangaraj from KL’s Jwala which opened early this year. Jwala which means “fire” in Sanskrit, elevates the art of tandoori cooking.

The Service Award, sponsored by FunNow Malaysia, was given to Wan Mohd Zulkfieli from Gai by Darren Chin. As FunNow Malaysia General Manager Benson Chang explained, this is in recognition of the service skills to enhance the dining experience. Last year’s Service Award was given to Leanne Lim from Dewakan.

The Sommelier Award was given to Yap Cze Ying from Hide who wears two hats there, namely sommelier and restaurant manager.

(From left) Michelin one starred Beta’s Raymond Tham, Michelin two starred Dewakan’s Darren Teoh, together with Young Chef Award winner Johnson Wong from Penang’s Gēn. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Penang’s Gēn Johnson Wong Jia Liang was honoured with the Young Chef Award. Last year’s Young Chef Award was also given to a Penang establishment namely Au Jardin’s Lim Yan You.

The award, per Michelin, “recognises a young chef working in a restaurant of the selection, and whose exceptional talent and great potential have impressed their inspectors.”

The ceremony also saw new Bib Gourmand establishments. Full details of the Bib Gourmand list can be found here.

Michelin also added a total of 25 new Michelin Selected restaurants: 16 from KL and nine from Penang.

The Selected Restaurants category means the establishments have met the criteria set by the inspectors but at this moment, they don’t qualify for a Bib Gourmand or a Michelin Star.

They can be upgraded to a Bib Gourmand or Michelin Star, as seen in this year’s promotions for Beta, Bibik’s Kitchen and Sri Nirwarna Maju.

Dropped from the list of Michelin Selected list this year are Anjo, Cava, OpenHouse and Sushi Kazu.

The list of new Michelin Selected — Kuala Lumpur:

Bōl

Café Café

Entier

Frangipaani

Jwala

Ling Long

Marini’s on 57

Nadodi (previously in the list but mentioned as they have relocated to new premises)

Seed

Shanghai Restaurant

Sushi Masa

Tanglin (Bukit Damansara)

Tenmasa

Teochew Lao Er

Wagyu Kappo Yoshida

New Michelin Selected — Penang

888 Hokkien Mee (Lebuh Presgrave)

Air Itam Duck Rice

Ceki

Fook Cheow Cafe

Jit Seng Hong Kong Roasted Duck Rice

Malai

Penang Famous Samosa

Richard Rivalee

Sambal

The Pinn

They join last year’s Michelin Selected restaurants, per the Michelin Guide’s website which are:

Michelin Selected Restaurants — Kuala Lumpur

Akar Dining

Aliyaa

Bref by Darren Chin

Cilantro

Dominic

Eat and Cook

Elegant Inn

Ember

Flour

Gai by Darren Chin

Hide

Kayra

La Suisse

Li Yen

Limapulo

Marble 8

Passage Thru India

Playte

Qureshi

Skillet at 163

Soleil

Sushi Ori

Sushi Taka

Tamarind Hill

The Brasserie

Ushi

Vantador

Yun House

Michelin Selected Restaurants — Penang

Air Itam Sister Curry Mee

Ali Nasi Lemak Daun Pisang

Bali Hai Seafood Market

Bao Teck Tea House

Bee See Heong

Bite N Eat Dindigul Biryani

BM Yam Rice

Chao Xuan

Curios-City

Fatty Loh Chicken Rice

Feringgi Grill

Flower Mulan

Gẽn

Goh Thew Chik Hainan Chicken Rice

Il Bacaro

Jawi House

Kebaya Dining Room

Kota Dine & Coffee

La Vie

Lao Sang Tong Bak Kut Teh

Misai Mee Jawa (Butterworth)

Pitt Street Koay Teow Soup

The Pinn

Tok Tok Mee Bamboo Noodle

WhatSaeb Boat Noodles

Woodlands