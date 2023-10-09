KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — It looks like the renowned The Chairman Group will be opening a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur.

The hoarding for The Chairman Group was spotted in Pavilion Damansara Heights Mall which opened its doors today.

On the hoarding located on level five of the shopping mall, it states: “Elevating originality to sublimity”.

“Be prepared to indulge in a dining experience that rivals a Chinese state banquet. Immerse yourself in a luxurious, comfortable ambiance that transports you to new realms of culinary delight,” said the founder of The Chairman Group (Hong Kong) and The Chairman Group (Malaysia) who is known as Mr Chan.

He also adds that, “Our talented chefs will handcraft a menu that fuses traditional and exquisite flavours, which is tailored to excite the palate of our guests.”

As it is, foodies are already looking forward to the opening of the new restaurant next year as The Chairman Group has an impressive culinary reputation.

For a list of the eateries at Pavilion, visit their website at https://pavilion-dh.com.