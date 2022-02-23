Phase four takeaway: Enjoy rich, decadent boozy cakes from Bangsar's Thirty One Fine Bakes

Perk up the weekend with Thirty One Fine Bakes' combo boxes that have boozy cakes like Red Velvet Cake, Malibu Hummingbird Cake and Not So Traditional Black Forest Cake to make you happy — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — For some time, I have been eyeing the boozy cakes from Thirty One Fine Bakes. Since I didn't have an excuse to order a whole cake, I resisted trying them out.

I changed my mind when they started introducing their weekend combo from this month onwards. I missed the first combo box but managed to catch the second weekend.

As the name — combo box — suggests, you get to sample a wider spectrum of their offerings.

Last weekend's flavours were their bestsellers Bailey's Chocolate Cake and the Not So Traditional Black Forest Cake. Also Malibu Hummingbird Cake and their Red Velvet Cake with Amarula Cream Liqueur. The combo boxes were RM46.90 for two slices.

You need to place a pre-order for the combo boxes that can be collected or delivered to you during the weekend. Just WhatsApp them to place an order and they will raise an invoice. You will need to pay in advance — within one hour from the time the invoice is raised — to secure your order.

As their whole cakes are only six inches in diameter, you're not looking at very large slices of cakes. Some like the Malibu Hummingbird Cake and Red Velvet Cake are also taller cakes.

It was actually very hard to snap a picture of the cakes as the slices couldn't stand up. Some just fell after a few minutes once I placed them upright as the layers were too heavy.

Nevertheless, the combo boxes are a great way to sample what suits your palate so you know what to order when it's time to celebrate a special occasion.

I also appreciated how well the cake slices were packed. They use acetate plastic to line the cardboard boxes which made it much easier to remove the slices onto a plate.

The combo boxes are nicely packed with the slices on acetate plastic that makes it easier to remove after they are delivered to you

And as the cakes will melt in our heat, they placed them in a blast freezer first to prepare them for the journey. Just leave it to room temperature when you want to enjoy the cake and you can taste the flavours of each layer.

Each cake was unique on its own. If you're looking for a decadent chocolate cake, order the Bailey's Chocolate Cake. The chocolate cake layers are enhanced with chocolate ganache and frosting made with Bailey's Irish Creme for that boozy treat.

Currently, the whole cake is unavailable for order as they sort out some supply issues but they hope to bring it back soon. It's definitely a cake you want to celebrate a special occasion. As the slice cake combos are baked in smaller batches, it is still available for their slice cake combos.

I am always partial to Black Forest cakes and this version they call Not So Traditional Black Forest Cake is a great rendition. It uses Kirsch soaked chocolate sponges and cherries and is packed with creme Chantilly. I found the pops of chocolate pearls in the cake to be a nice surprise as it gave a nice contrast of textures.

Their Not So Traditional Black Forest Cake is a modern interpretation of the classic cake with Kirsch soaked cherries and chocolate sponge cake and crunchy chocolate pearls (left). For total decadence, order their Bailey's Chocolate Cake that is rich with Bailey's Irish Creme (right)

If you prefer a non-chocolate cake, the Malibu Hummingbird Cake will be perfect. It's a pecan banana cake layered with pineapple compote and Malibu frosting. I liked how it's not too sweet and the pineapple helps cut through the richness. You also get the crunch from the pecans.

And if you're looking for a different type of Red Velvet Cake, this one is perfect as it's laced with Amarula Cream Liqueur. It is topped with a Valrhona Raspberry Inspiration croustillant that gives it a nice crunch.

If you're not into boozy cakes, they also offer virgin cakes without any alcohol.

For this coming weekend, they will open pre-orders for the combo box from 11am today. Take note they may be offering different types of cakes from what I sampled last weekend.

Just WhatsApp your order and pay to secure. You can pick it up from their Bangsar location or get it delivered by a third party delivery company provided you pay for the delivery charges.

Thirty One Fine Bakes, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. Tel:+6017-2870445. Website: https://www.thirtyonefinebakes.com Instagram: @thirtyonefinebakes Facebook:@thirtyonefinebakes