Phase four takeaway: Indulge in silky smooth 'tau foo fa' from this food truck in front of PJ's Restoran Sun Yin Loong

You can get silky smooth 'tau foo fa' from this food truck located at PJ's SunwayMas Commercial Centre — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Feb 18 — I have a weakness for tau foo fa. It brings back happy childhood memories and there is something irresistible about its soft wobbly texture.

I came across a mention of this tau foo fa from Facebook. What made it special was the smooth texture, which is said to be made from the recipe of a Bercham native. Hence I had to drop by and get a taste of it myself.

Prior to Chinese New Year, I managed to make it to the food truck before they closed for a long break. They just reopened this week.

You can find the food truck parked in front of Restoran Sun Yin Loong. It's a strategic choice since most of the eatery's diners flock there for their Ipoh eats.

During the lockdown, the truck was located at Seapark market. Once things returned to normal, they decided to relocate to SunwayMas Commercial Centre rather than compete for business with the existing dessert stall that reopened after the movement restrictions were lifted.

Add brown sugar syrup to the soybean pudding for sweetness (left). The texture of the 'tau foo fa' is incredibly soft and delicious (right)

I sampled the tau foo fa twice. It lived up to its reputation as it was incredibly smooth and soft. This paired well with the more subtle ginger syrup or the traditional brown sugar syrup. A bowl of tau foo fa is available at RM3. It's definitely pricier than that at other stalls. However in comparison with similar tau foo fa made with the Bercham recipe, it is cheaper.

If you're looking for a richer taste of soy, you can add extra spoonfuls of soybean milk to your tau foo fa. That was how I used to enjoy the dessert when I was young.

If you want a stronger soybean taste, add soybean milk to your 'tau foo fa' (left). Take away the 'tau foo fa' and their soybean milk drink for a refreshing treat (right)

There's a choice of soybean milk or the black soybean type. These are all bottled ahead and kept chilled. Prices start from RM3.80 for a small portion of soybean milk while the black soybean drink is RM4.50 for a small bottle.

They had just increased their prices for the soybean drinks where you need to pay an extra 30 sen to RM1, depending on the size or variant you choose. The tau foo fa's price remains unchanged.

Food truck in front of Restoran Sun Yin Loong, 41-01, Jalan PJU 1/3c, SunwayMas Commercial Centre, Petaling Jaya. Open: 11am to 2pm. Closed on Monday. Tel:+6012-5280250.