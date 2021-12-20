Phase four takeaway: Reliving delicious memories with this awesome curry mee from KL Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah's Kedai Kopi Ming Sing

Warm up with this delicious bowl of curry mee with 'wantan' noodles and raw, juicy cockles. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — I had almost forgotten about this curry mee which I probably ate more than 10 years ago but a random chat with a friend brought up memories of its deliciousness. As he lives just around the corner from the coffee shop, he was telling me the curry mee was just as good as before.

With the chilly weather last week, I was craving something soupy and a little spicy, hence I ended up here. The coffeeshop is just a few doors away from HSBC so use that as a landmark. I used to come here for curry mee and walk to a stall parked at the side of the bank for tong sui.

Back to the curry mee. The stall run by an elderly couple serves curry mee and wantan mee. I would rank their curry mee as one of the top ones not many people know about.

The 'wantan mee' is the old school type and served with leaner pieces of 'char siu'.

What makes it so slurp worthy is that well prepared bright orange coloured curry broth. It has the distinct fragrance of spice paste and just the right amount of coconut milk to make you want to keep drinking it.

Ask for egg noodles and it makes your bowl of curry mee more interesting. The slightly bouncy texture of the thin strands are the perfect companion for the creamy, mildly spicy broth.

While the pieces of char siu aren't the best, I prefer their freshly shucked cockles which they serve raw with the curry. You get juicy bites of the slightly bloody molluscs with the creamy curry... heavenly! Don't forget the beancurd puffs too as those pieces are the perfect vehicle to absorb the yummy curry.

Relish the 'wantans' which may be small in size but pack a nice bite with a juicy filling and silky skins.

You can also get old school wantan mee here with the char siu slices and wantans. The wantans may be small in size but they taste good with juicy meat filling that has a hint of flounder fish powder. They also offer braised chicken feet with mushrooms, if you prefer. You can order those items on the side to bulk up your meal here too.

The prices for the noodles start from RM7 for the small portion. They also have a medium size for RM8 and an upsized version for RM9. For my bowl of curry mee as I added extra cockles, it was RM11.

If you dine in, there's also kaya toast and a decent cup of coffee to enjoy.

Kedai Kopi Ming Sing, 456, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah (Ipoh), Kuala Lumpur. Open: 7.30am to 2pm. Closed on Sunday. Tel:+603-40429329.