Phase Two delivery: Delightful creations that are a blend of Asian and Western from KL Desa Sri Hartamas' Kuké Desserterie

The Puteri Jendol celebrates our favourite Malaysian 'cendol'. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — It's always refreshing to see how creative bakers get with their sweet treats. This husband-and-wife team behind Kuké Desserterie has created unique desserts by marrying Asian and Western flavours.

For example, they celebrate classic Malaysian desserts such as cendol and pulut hitam tong sui in their cakes.

Each offering is built with various layers to create a harmonious sweet treat. In a way it's like their name Kuké which is an amalgamation of kuih and cake.

I had ordered my cakes via Beepit, which was a breeze. What I liked was they offer cakes by slices. This gives you the freedom to pick different flavours in one go.

If you love a voluptuous creme caramel, this Pandan Creme Brulee with its soft wobbly texture will make you happy.

Think of it as a cake wheel where you get to taste everything. On their website, they offer whole cakes, which you can opt for a special occasion once you figured out which flavour combination is your favourite.

Being new to them, I appreciated how each item was thoroughly described on Beepit.

Each of their cakes also came with customer reviews and even a flavour chart where they rate various categories like sweetness, bitterness, sourness and complexity.

The bestseller is Puteri Jendol (RM17). Inspired by the dessert, you get the flavours interpreted in various forms.

The Triple C combines two favourite items such as carrot cake and cheesecake with a coffee flavoured cream cheese.

Starting from the bottom, there's a layer of fragrant gula Melaka sponge cake followed by a silky soft gula Melaka whipped cream layer dotted with cendol pieces and red beans. This is topped with pandan sponge cake and finished with another layer of gula Melaka whipped cream.

What struck me was the distinct flavour of gula Melaka in the cake. I also liked how silky and light the cream was. Usually when cendol pieces are incorporated in desserts, they tend to harden but the green rice flour pieces were soft and delicious.

For an unusual cake, try their Hitam Manis that is inspired by 'pulut hitam'.

With a similar flavour profile, you have the Pandan Creme Brulee (RM17). They manage to make it different with a layer of voluptuous pandan flavoured creme caramel sandwiched between two layers of gula Melaka sponge cake. Crowning the cake, there's coconut whipped cream frosting that has a light, silky texture.

Their Triple C (RM17) is an interesting love child of carrot cake and cheesecake. And since you eat dessert with coffee, there's a thin layer of coffee cream cheese frosting complementing the two cakes.

If you love black glutinous rice tong sui, their Hitam Manis (RM17) will make you smile. A slice of this black beauty that has charcoal sponge cake layers with a soft pulut hitam centre will fill you up.

The cake is incredibly substantial as it is generously filled with soft but not mushy glutinous rice. It's not too sweet and definitely an unusual combination that will make heads turn.

Chocolate lovers will relish their 5 Shades of Chocolate with its many layers topped with brownie cubes.

If you're a huge chocolate lover, Kuké Desserterie offers a wide range of chocolate cakes to satisfy you. I tried their 5 Shades of Chocolate (RM17) that was available on the day I ordered. It's a decadent combination of different layers of chocolate.

You have brownies cut in cubes that top the cake dressed in a rich-tasting chocolate frosting. Underneath all that are layers of chocolate sponge with a fluffy Japanese chocolate cheesecake. The cake is rich but restrained in sweetness, making it easy to go for seconds.

Each week, they release their menu for weekdays and weekends on Tuesday. The weekdays have a selection of cakes sold by the slice. This month, the spotlight is on their Hunky Monky which they are offering a 10 per cent discount.

For the weekend, you get their cakes like Cherry Bomb which combines chocolate and cherry layers, Rasa Sayang with coconut flesh sandwiched between soft Japanese pandan cheesecake, or Pineapple Crush that is a mix of pineapple cake and cheesecake.

The cakes are sold by the slice so you can get to sample the different flavours.

There's also a cupcake care box where you get to taste various bite sized cupcakes, some which are mini versions of their popular flavours. This weekend, another special is their caramel latte tart.

Kuké Desserterie, Desa Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur. Open daily: 9am to 5pm. Tel:+603-28567902. You can order via Beepit or their website https://kuke.my Facebook: @kukedesserterie Instagram: @kukemy