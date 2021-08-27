Phase One delivery: Enjoy this juicy roast duck from Pandan Perdana's Chef Sim for RM35

Stay home and enjoy this juicy, flavourful roast duck from Chef Sim. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — One of the food items that I seem to see a lot of during this lockdown is roast duck. Usually I ignore the posts but this particular roast duck from Chef Sim grabbed my attention. What made me curious about it was the numerous positive reviews on Facebook.

Currently they are running a promotion whereby the whole roast duck is RM35, slashed from its usual price of RM55. Previously in another promotion, they offered the whole roast duck and 150 grams of their premium roasted sausage for RM39.80.

The price of RM35 is only for the medium-sized duck (which feeds about six to seven people). As there's a limited supply of medium-sized ducks, depending on the day you order, you may get a large one for RM38.

The medium-sized duck is available for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday orders. For Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, they only have large ducks where the weight is more than 200 grams. The price is RM38.

I had to order my roast duck about two days in advance. The cut-off time for orders is 4pm. Just WhatsApp them to place your order. As they're busy with orders, they won't revert straightaway, so be patient.

You can also get their own-made roasted pork sausage.

The menu also includes their premium roast sausage that is sold in two portions. You can sample it for RM10 per portion or bulk purchase half kilogram for RM30.

They also offer freshly-made pork balls. These flat pork balls are commonly used together with the roast sausage for sam kan cheong noodles. The pork balls are available at 25 pieces for RM10 or 50 pieces for RM20. These pork balls can only be kept for seven to 10 days in the refrigerator.

For the roast duck, you have a choice to eat it for lunch or dinner. Just let them know and you can collect it at 12pm for lunch or 5pm for dinner. if you want it chopped, they levy a RM3 fee.

I ordered mine chopped so it came nicely portioned out in a plastic container that was sealed in a plastic bag to prevent any tampering.

You can enjoy it several ways. Just eat it within four hours from the time it is roasted to get it fresh. The meat is moist and not tough. If you eat it later, you can just reheat the duck in the oven.

The duck is served with chilli sauce, duck soybean paste sauce and the juices from the duck stomach.

They enclose detailed instructions to ensure you get to relish the duck at its optimum.

The duck is also served with various sauces. There's a piquant chilli sauce and a duck soybean paste sauce, if you want a stronger flavour. I prefer dipping it with the juices from the stomach as it gives a nice, savoury taste.

Even though I kept the duck in the refrigerator for three days, the meat was still juicy once I left it to reach room temperature. For another meal, I stir fried the leftover duck with chopped garlic, onions and soy sauce to give it an additional oomph. If you prefer, you can also make chai boey with the leftovers.

I had also bought their roast sausage and it was tasty. The preservative-free sausage is made from lean pork meat and lard. If you have the time, you can easily make sam kan cheong noodles at home. Just make the soup and source for noodles to get a homemade version.

If you can, they prefer their items to be collected. They can also arrange for delivery via Lalamove with scheduled timing, depending on your location. Delivery charges must be borne by you.

For KL areas, delivery is from 11am to 1.30pm for lunch and 4pm to 5.30pm for dinner. If you're located in Petaling Jaya, delivery is from 6pm to 7pm for Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For Sunday, they do delivery from 4pm to 6pm.

Once your order is made, you will be given an order chit that you need to bring with you when you collect the food.

Chef Sim, No. 20, Jalan Perdana 6/8, Pandan Perdana, Kuala Lumpur. You can WhatsApp +6016-7221833 or +6012-2286699 to place an order. Facebook: @chefsim