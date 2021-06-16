MCO takeaway: Start the day right with RM2 'nasi lemak bungkus' from this PJ Ara Damansara food truck

Nothing hits the spot better than a simple 'nasi lemak bungkus' with 'sambal sotong'. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, June 16 — I have a soft spot for nasi lemak... it's my comfort food. Even though luxurious versions with all the cooked accompaniments can be amazing, the simple nasi lemak bungkus holds a special place in my heart.

I had heard about this food truck in Ara Damansara on Facebook so I went looking for it. What I found was a nifty set-up where the food is all wrapped and packed to go.

It's also very practical in these times since you won't have to jostle with others to select your food. They even offer you a cashless payment option as they display the bank details for transfer if you prefer.

You get a huge range of food from nasi lemak, Kelate specials like laksam, nasi berlauk, nasi kerabu, and more goodies like laksa Johor and nasi minyak with ayam masak merah.

There's also a selection of kuih. Not all kuihs are ready-packed as some are placed in containers so you still need to select from.

The 'ayam goreng nasi lemak' is served with a small piece of boneless chicken meat and 'kunyit' fried chicken wing (left). There's even a fish version where you get a small piece of fried fish on top of your 'sambal' and rice (right).

If you love 'paru' or cow's lungs like me, this 'nasi lemak bungkus' is for you (left). If rice isn't your thing, opt for their fried beehoon topped with 'sambal' and fried egg for breakfast (right).

For that day, I tried all the nasi lemak varieties (fish, sotong, paru and ayam goreng) they had except the hard boiled egg version, which I heard is served with half a portion of egg. It's RM2 for each packet.

I liked the thick sambal that wasn't too sweet and had a mild spiciness. I reckon they make the sambal thicker so it doesn't flood the packets of rice.

On its own, the rice had a very light coconut scent. You are given a few fried peanuts and ikan bilis on the side. Just mix it all up and enjoy.

You can build your own delicious pyramid at home just like they do it at the food stalls.

I was pretty surprised by the portions given as it was incredibly satisfying. The ayam goreng version had a small piece of juicy boneless meat and kunyit fried chicken wing.

For the fish version, you get a piece of small fried fish without the head that I also enjoyed.

I have always loved paru or cow's lungs with my nasi lemak so I was happy with that version that came with maybe three to four pieces of the fried cow's lungs.

The sambal sotong one came with two small pieces of the tentacles.

'Nasi kerabu' with 'ayam goreng' is a riot of colours and flavours (left). 'Laksa' Johor comes with spaghetti and a rich flaked fish sauce (right).

Looking for a simple meal, try their 'nasi berlauk' with 'gulai ayam' and 'sambal belacan' (left). You can pick up 'laksam' all packed and ready to go (right).

I had heard that their nasi dagang is good but sadly that was finished by the time I got there. Hence I zoomed in on their nasi kerabu with ayam goreng and telur masin for RM5.

When you open the packet, you get a riot of colours with the blue rice. They pack the gulai and budu sauce separately in packets so just squeeze them out and mix everything together to get a taste of everything from the vegetables to the slightly salty telur masin.

I wasn't too happy with this fried chicken as it was pretty dry so I ate it with lots of the rice that was moist from the sauces.

What I really liked was their laksa Johor (RM6) and laksam (RM3). Both items I would highly recommend.

The laksam is a pretty small portion so if you're looking for a full breakfast, you probably need two packets. What you will get is very smooth rice rolls accompanied with a sweet tasting creamy flaked fish broth.

Assemble those smooth rice rolls with a creamy fish sauce, vegetables and a dollop of 'sambal'.

I loved that broth and couldn't stop eating it. They give you chopped vegetables and a not overly spicy sambal to top the laksam. It does lack the requisite herbs but for RM3, I reckon there is nothing to complain about.

Similarly the laksa Johor was a delight to eat as the sauce was rich and inviting with the flaked fish. Even the portion of spaghetti was huge and you get half a portion of hard boiled egg.

As I like to eat more sauce, I should have halved the spaghetti portion so each strand of pasta is nicely coated with that delicious sauce.

'Pulut panggang ikan' is smoky and slighty chewy but delicious with the sweet tasting flaked fish.

You can enjoy a huge portion of 'pulut inti' for just RM2 (left). Their fluffy 'apam' with banana is satisfying for a slight sweet treat (right).

If you want a substantial meal, there's the simple nasi berlauk with a choice of gulai ayam or gulai ikan for RM5 per packet. I had selected the chicken one and it was really nice.

At first I thought the chicken might be dry since there's no skin and it's just three pieces of meat but the chicken was nice and moist with the thin gulai. You mix everything together to enjoy a simple breakfast.

Their sambal belacan looked spicy but actually it was pretty mild tasting. They also serve nasi minyak ayam masak merah for RM6 which is their specialty according to the proprietors so I will have to try that next time.

For the kuihs, I zoomed in on the recommended pulut panggang ikan, which is sold for RM1 per piece. This was incredibly satisfying.

You get a slight chewy dense glutinous rice infused with a smoky taste. As you chew the rice, you get the sweet taste of flaked fish inside it. There's not a lot of the flaked fish filling but I reckon it's enough as the sweetness may overpower the whole snack.

Look for the food truck with the distinct bright blue colour parked at the bus stop at Ara Damansara.

There's all sorts of items like kuih cara, popia goreng, kuih lopes, sambal buns, apam beras, seri muka and much more. The kuihs are sold for 50 sen to RM2.

I bought their pulut inti that was a huge portion for RM2. It may not look pretty but it was satisfying with that delicious mixture of grated coconut and glutinous rice.

Even the apam topped with sliced bananas was satisfying for its fluffy texture and just a hit of sweetness from the ripe fruit.

Food truck (Laman Rezeki Kayangan Enterprise) at the bus stop along Jalan PJU 1A/3, in between Lotus's Ara Damansara and H20 Residences, Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya. Open: 8am to 10am (Monday to Friday). Closed Saturday and Sunday. You can WhatsApp Mimie at 011-21141085 for enquiries.