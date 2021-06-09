MCO delivery: Hit up Taman Sri Sinar Nono's Homemade for fluffy, moist pandan cloud cake

If you are craving for a sweet treat, try this fluffy pandan cloud cake from Nono's Homemade that hits the spot perfectly — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — I reckon we all need cake or something sweet to get through this lockdown. So what do you order if you want some sweetness but not too much that it shows on your waistline? My solution was to try out this pandan cloud cake from Nono's Homemade.

Located at Taman Sri Sinar, just off Mont Kiara, this baker focuses on these light green cakes said to be as fluffy as the clouds. It is managed by a couple who work from home while taking care of their baby girl Nono, the namesake of their business. They make this cake using pure pandan extract from pandan leaves. I had come across them when a friend had posted the cake on Instagram.

The cake is actually an ogura cake — a hybrid of the Japanese soft cheesecake that is steamed baked — believed to have originated from Batu Pahat. Recently it's been marketed as a cloud cake, hence the white whipped cream topping.

It's simple to order the cake with their specially designed website. Just select from a choice of three cakes. You can have it plain if you're avoiding cream whereby a seven inch cake is being sold at RM48. If you wish to experience the whole cloud together with whipped cream, it's RM55 for the seven inch cake. You can also get a smaller four inch cake for RM25.

They also have cakes packaged as a teatime treat together with a special blended green tea.

I had ordered my cake the day before. I liked how I could select different time slots for my delivery. It even gave me options for my choice of delivery service that ranked them by the cost. As my cake was ready before the allocated time, they called and asked if I was around to receive my cake which I happily did.

The cake is a hybrid of a Japanese cheese cake and a steamed cake with its moist, fine texture

On its own, the cake has a very subtle pandan taste. Don't expect a full blown flavour like say a pandan layer cake. What actually makes it a cake you want to keep eating again and again is that fluffy, moist texture. It really tastes like a steamed cake but a light airy one. It's best eaten chilled. What I really enjoyed was that the cake was not overly sweet.

Since sharing the calories is caring, I had passed the cake to a friend who raved about it. She loved the subtle taste of pandan and its soft texture. Even my mother who is fussy about cakes loved it, relishing the cake straight from the refrigerator. Since she isn't a fan of pandan flavour, this cake was perfect for her since it had such a light fragrance.

Nono's Homemade, Taman Sri Sinar, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 11am to 5pm. (Tuesday to Saturday), 11am to 4pm (Sunday). Closed on Monday. Order on their website https://nonoshomemade.maynuu.com Instagram: @nonoshomemade Facebook: @/nonoshomemade