Penang street food festival in Bangkok a huge hit

BANGKOK, April 4 — The inaugural Penang Street Food Festival in Bangkok yesterday that offered a wide range of Penang fare was a huge hit.

The festival had 12 booths selling the island’s best traditional and authentic dishes such as char kuey teow, nasi kandar, penang white curry noodle, asam laksa, nasi lemak, mee udang, pasembur, chee cheong fun, rojak buah, and sotong kangkung at a hotel here.

Besides these, much-loved Malaysian dishes nasi lemak, roti canai, the popular teh tarik drink as well as traditional desserts like the muruku, bingka ubi (tapioca cake), cucur badak, kuih ketayap were also available at the event.

The food prepared by Malaysians residing here using their own secret recipes attracted more than 300 foodies, including Malaysians and foreigners residing in Bangkok and nearby provinces.

The festival was organised by Kelab Malaysia Thailand (KMT) with the support of the Embassy of Malaysia, Bangkok.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel officiated the event.

Jojie said the festival aimed to promote Malaysian cuisines, especially Penang dishes, to food enthusiasts and Thais.

He said it was also an initiative to promote Malaysia’s tourism industry.

“Many Thais know about Penang as they have visited the island before. Therefore, we want to bring Penang’s flavors to Thailand.

“We hope Thais and expatriates living here take opportunities to try Penang street food and visit Malaysia and Penang when the borders reopen,” he said.

Meanwhile, KMT president Bobby Tai said the festival was an initiative to bring Penang street food to its lovers in Bangkok.

“Since most people know and love Penang for its array of delicious street food, it is only apt to organise this event to offer famous Penang food.

“Many food enthusiasts looked forward to this event especially now with travel to Malaysia restricted since early last year (due to the Covid-19 pandemic),” he said. — Bernama