PUTRAJAYA, June 22 — Malaysia and Bangladesh have agreed that the exploitation and mistreatment of migrant workers must not be tolerated, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressing the need for a more transparent and fair recruitment system.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Anwar said while foreign workers remained critical to Malaysia’s economic growth, both countries must ensure their welfare and families are protected.

“Human resource cooperation, particularly the workers, has been critical for our economic survival but at the same time has invited lots of scandals and concern, particularly humanitarian issues.

“I truly appreciate the sentiments expressed in private to me and also in the bilateral meetings that we must take the lead in stopping the excesses and making sure it is transparent, meets the requirements of both countries. We must protect the interests of these workers and their families,” said Anwar.

Tarique said Bangladesh had requested Malaysia to consider recruiting more Bangladeshi workers and reopening its labour market as soon as possible.

Tarique also raised the issues of regularising undocumented Bangladeshi workers and repatriating Bangladeshi nationals currently under detention.

He said both leaders agreed that the recruitment process should be transparent, fair and affordable, with fewer intermediaries involved.

“We look forward to continuing our close cooperation on issues of shared interest. I am confident that today’s discussion will open a new chapter in Bangladesh-Malaysia relations,” said Tarique.

Earlier, Anwar and Tarique held bilateral talks to discuss the progress of Malaysia-Bangladesh relations and explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, human resource management, semiconductors, energy, agriculture and education.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders later witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation, as well as two Exchanges of Notes on Counter-Terrorism Research, and Investment Promotion and Facilitation.

Tarique arrived here last night for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Anwar, marking his first bilateral official visit abroad since assuming office in February 2026.

In 2025, total trade between Malaysia and Bangladesh reached RM12.18 billion (USD2.84 billion), with Malaysia’s exports valued at RM10.08 billion (USD2.35 billion), driven mainly by petroleum products. Imports from Bangladesh amounted to RM2.10 billion (USD0.50 billion), comprising primarily textiles, apparel and footwear.

Bangladesh was Malaysia’s 28th largest trading partner globally in 2025 and its second largest trading partner, export destination and source of imports in the South Asia region, after India. — Bernama