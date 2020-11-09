CMCO food delivery: Get pineapple tarts, Nyonya 'bak chang', 'onde onde' and more from Melaka via The Bendahari Markets

You can order Michelle's Nyonya Chang via The Bendahari Markets – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 – With the conditional movement control order (CMCO) now imposed on all states in the peninsula, trips to Melaka are no longer possible.

However, you can still get your kuih and pineapple tarts from various Melakan kuih makers or home producers via The Bendahari Markets.

The organisation not only helps out cottage industries and homemakers in Melaka affected by the pandemic but they also help to preserve their culture and heritage.

Each week, there will be different homemakers or producers featured... carefully curated by The Bendahari Markets. For instance, last week it was muruku for Deepavali and the introduction of Michelle's Nasi Lemak Chang.

All you need to do is pre-order using a form and pay for the items before the cut-off date. Delivery is arranged for Saturdays, right up to your doorstep.

Madam Lim's pineapple tarts are addictive with the tangy pineapple jam and buttery biscuit base

A fast favourite of mine is Madam Lim's pineapple tarts (RM18 for 15 pieces). The tarts are a lovely balance of tangy pineapple jam with a crumbly, buttery base. It's so delicious that one box was not enough.

You can gift Madam Lim's pineapple tarts that are packed in a box or order Michelle's Nyonya Chang that are great for a quick, easy meal at home

Needless to say, I stocked up more the next round and I am slowly savouring them.

The 'bak chang' has lovely, soft glutinous rice generously stuffed with a meat filling

Michelle's Nyonya Chang is a popular name for the blue tinged bak chang (RM35 for five pieces). What I liked was the soft glutinous rice paired with a meat-laden filling redolent with spices.

These rice dumplings are what I reach for during busy days for a quick meal. All I need to do is pop one in the steamer and I will get a complete meal in about 15 minutes.

Last week, she introduced her new fangled bak chang incorporating Malaysians' favourite nasi lemak. The glutinous rice is said to be paired with petai, prawns and sambal.

Wise Chef's 'pang susi' is a new addition to the line up

A new addition to the order form is Wise Chef's pang susi (RM15 for six pieces). These Eurasian buns are a rarity in the Klang Valley.

Within the Eurasian community, these buns are popular at Christmas time. You have a soft bun made with sweet potatoes that has a filling of savoury minced pork with a slight sweet edge. It makes a nice afternoon tea snack, which was when I ate mine.

This Eurasian snack is a rarity in the Klang Valley

Other goodies you can also order include various Nyonya kuihs from different kuih makers based in Melaka. This includes Dapur Cho Cho, Baba Charlie's and Adrianna Tan.

Dapur Cho Cho's 'onde onde' is sent up from Melaka including their unusual 'onde onde mabok' that has a liquid 'gula Melaka' centre laced with Kahlua

My all-time favourite is the onde onde from Dapur Cho Cho. They also do a decadent onde onde mabok, where the liquid gula Melaka filling is laced with Kahlua. You won't get completely drunk from the alcoholic version but it's a nice, fun way to enjoy the kuih.

The 'onde onde mabok' is packed separately from the normal ones to distinguish them from one another

If you prefer to make your own kuih, they also sell pure gula Melaka in blocks. There's also homemade fish and mango pickle, and many more items curated by The Bendahari Markets.

To pre-order items from The Bendahari Markets, you can WhatsApp them at 011-2609 3921 for the form. The cut-off date is Thursday, 3pm for the pre-orders. Delivery is done on Saturday.