RMCO food delivery: Treat yourself to these lovely Persian cream puffs from Bangsar's Fari & Ali

These lovely Persian cream puffs from Fari & Ali are perfect for your weekend teatime treat — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — When I saw Samira Albana's post on The Republic of Bangsar's Facebook Group chat about her Persian cream puffs, I ordered a box straightaway.

My enthusiasm was rewarded with ethereal puffs of choux pastry clouds with just the right crunch on top filled with light whipped cream. Sublime!

You get a box of 15 cream puffs for RM30. Samira also packs a small container with icing sugar for you to sprinkle on top.

She uses mainly organic ingredients without any preservatives or additives. With the box, there are instructions to refrigerate them.

She says they can last two to three days. It only lasted less than one hour in my house!

We all enjoyed the cream puffs for a teatime treat... they vanished quickly since they were addictive.

Another wonderful touch is the little note she attaches to your box, giving a little background to these lovely treats.

Your order will give you 15 cream puffs packed in a box with a small container of icing sugar to sprinkle on top

Samira markets them under her Iranian grandparents' names Maman Fari & Baba Ali as these cream puffs pay tribute to her happy memories of her visits to see them.

During her time there, she would visit Tehran's bakeries and bring home these cream puffs known as noon khamei. She would chomp on these cream puffs at home while listening to her grandparents' stories.

In the recipes on the Internet for noon khamei they call for the use of rosewater but Samira explained that back in Iran, they don't use rosewater in their cream puffs.

Fari & Ali, Bangsar, KL. You can WhatsApp your pre-order to 012-6949100 as they only make them on weekends. Self pick-up is available or delivery to a limited area at your own cost. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fariandali-103691338083030/ Instagram @fari.and.ali