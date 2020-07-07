Penang’s Hameediyah named Malaysia’s oldest nasi kandar restaurant

Penang’s Hameediyah has claimed the title in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) of being the country’s oldest nasi kandar restaurant. — Picture from Facebook/Hameediyah Restaurant

GEORGE TOWN, July 7 — Penang’s Hameediyah has claimed the title in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) of being the country’s oldest nasi kandar restaurant.

MBR chief operating officer, Christopher Wong today said the establishment had been operating in Lebuh Campbell since 1907 and was still going strong.

“This nasi kandar family restaurant has been running for almost 114 years and has now passed down to their seventh generation,” he told reporters here.

Earlier, Wong handed the MBR award to the nasi kandar restaurant owner, Ahamed Seeni Pakir Abdul Shukor and the ceremony was witnessed by Komtar assemblyman, Teh Lai Heng.

Ahamed was grateful for receiving the MBR award and promised to continue providing the best food and services for the restaurant’s customers.

“It is a privilege and glory for us to receive such an extraordinary award, and we are really happy for that,” he said.

According to him, the establishment has welcomed many distinguished guests, including actors and actresses, ministers, and even the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“His Majesty the Agong was here (at our establishment) this year, but like many other customers, it was not for a scheduled meeting but just to simply enjoy the food here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahamed said the restaurant would continue its tradition by passing the family’s recipes to their next generation and expanding their restaurant business nationwide.

The branches of the Hameediyah nasi kandar restaurant are currently in Butterworth and Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

“We will be having another branch in Sungai Ara here, which is expected to be opened by next month,” said Ahamed. — Bernam