Japanese ramen chain Ichiran's KL pop-up to serve pork-free ramen

At Ichiran's debut pop-up in KL, you get to taste their pork free ramen topped with green onions, kikurage (wood ear) mushrooms and their signature spicy seasoning. — Picture courtesy from Ichiran Japan

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Ichiran which originates from Fukuoka will debut their pop-up at Isetan Suria KLCC from March 13 to 20.

In Japan, the ramen chain is famous for their smooth, rich tonkotsu or pork-based ramen. However, the ramen offered in KL will be a pork-free version of their famous noodles.

In a press release, Ichiran explained that the pop-up was in response to a call from Malaysians who have expressed a wish to taste their ramen but they cannot consume any pork.

They said that this way everyone can taste their ramen which is an integral part of Japanese food culture.

In Japan, Ichiran has two shops in Tokyo and Osaka that offer their pork-free ramen. The chicken-based broth took over two decades for the company to develop as they wanted it to taste just like their famous tonkotsu ramen.

Priced at RM22 per bowl, the ramen will be limited to 500 servings a day. A bowl of the pork-free ramen will be topped with green onions, kikurage (wood ear) mushrooms and their signature spicy seasoning.

The pork-free instant noodles can also be purchased at the pop-up for RM110. Each box has five servings of pork-free soup base and their signature Hakata thin noodles. Sales of these instant noodles are limited to 50 boxes per day.

The instant noodles with its pork-free soup base can be purchased at the pop-up to enjoy in the comfort of your home. — Picture courtesy from Ichiran Japan

In addition, they will also offer their tonkotsu ramen instant noodles for RM108 per box, also limited to 50 boxes per day.

You can also pick up Ichiran's special red powder seasoning for RM43. The seasoning is said to be made from specially selected red peppers from all over the world.

The first 50 customers of these Ichiran products will receive a complimentary towel with a special Ichiran design to commemorate the pop-up.

Part of Ichiran's dining experience in Japan is their private ramen booths that allow you to fully concentrate on your bowl of noodles.

At the KL pop-up, they will be recreating six of these booths for you to slurp down your pork-free ramen. The event space will also offer standing seats for you to have a quick meal just like they do in Japan.

Look for the pop-up on the first floor of Isetan Suria KLCC. It will be open from 11am to 8pm during the promotion period.