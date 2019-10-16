The 40-year love affair between James Bond and Bollinger champagne gets a special celebratory box set

The special box set will pay homage to Bollinger and James Bond’s 40-year collaboration.— Picture courtesy of Bollinger

PARIS, Oct 16 — Not only is famous champagne producer Bollinger celebrating its 190th birthday in 2019, it is also marking its 40-year love affair with the James Bond saga. For the occasion, a special box set paying homage to 1979’s Moonraker, which was the very first film in which 007 professed his affection for Bollinger’s fine vintages. A special edition has also been created to celebrate the upcoming release of the next Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” which is slated for April 2020.

It has been 40 years since James Bond first declared his love of Bollinger champagne. Indeed, it was in 1979’s “Moonraker” that 007 was first seen drinking from a bottle of the famous house’s bubbly. In the installment, Bond, as played by Roger Moore, was investigating the disappearance of an American spaceship. In honor of the resolutely unique backdrop in film history, Bollinger enlisted designer Eric Berthès to interpret the shuttle’s silhouette for the 21st century. Inside the spaceship-inspired box set, fans will find a Saint Louis crystal bucket and a magnum of a 2007-vintage Bollinger.

The set, released in a limited edition of 407, will be available for €5007/(RM23,205).

Bond fanatics will be able to complete the collection with the sculptural edition for the April 8, 2020 theater release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the saga. The champagne house has also pulled out all the stops by selecting the Grands Crus of its home village’s pinot noir to create the 2011 vintage, a first for Bollinger. The limited-edition will sell for €190/UK£150 (around US$230). — AFP-Relaxnews