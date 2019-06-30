Malaysian street food to feature at Thai tourism hot spots

SONGKHLA, June 30 — The ministry of agriculture and agro-based industry plans to promote Malaysian street food at popular tourism areas in Thailand, owing to the success of last week’s Malaysia Fest 2019 in Bangkok.

Ministry deputy secretary-general (development) Datuk Salim Parlan said the fest, which was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on June 21, had featured a street food promotion which received a very encouraging response, with ministry officials getting to see how Thais and foreigners alike took to Malaysian cuisine.

“I propose that tourist destinations such as Phuket and Krabi be made future venues for the Malaysia Street Food Lover tour,” Salim told reporters here today.

The tour is now in Hatyai, Songkhla in southern Thailand, having begun on Thursday and ending today.

The Hatyai event features a total of 68 food stalls offering Malaysian delicacies such as nasi lemak, mee kolok Sarawak and asam pedas.

Nasi Lemak entrepreneur Khairi Suib lauded the plans to promote Malaysian food at popular tourist destinations in Thailand, saying “Malaysian street food has big potential for expansion”, while Nori Bujang, a mee kolok businesswoman, appreciated the ministry’s efforts towards enabling Malaysian food entrepreneurs to participate in overseas food fests as “these initiatives help promote local cuisine in international markets”. — Bernama