France’s Le Fooding to launch alternative international restaurant awards

PARIS, June 8 — As the “World’s 50 Best Restaurants” gears up to announce its list of the world’s best restaurants, June 25 in Singapore, France’s Le Fooding guide has told the country’s Le Monde newspaper that it is preparing a new alternative — billed as an “anti-ranking” — in store for November.

Instead of celebrating the finest restaurants from a broad international spectrum, Le Fooding’s Priceless Cities Best New Bistro awards, in association with Mastercard, will focus on crowning one eatery in four global cities: Paris, London, New York and Mexico City.

Le Fooding publication — which has always stood out from competitors with its laid-back tone and talent for unearthing popular, upcoming eateries and which counts Michelin as a shareholder (40 per cent) — will also focus on recent openings. Only new restaurants will be eligible for the title in each city. Moreover, the price will have to come in at €30-100 (RM140-470) per person.

Another feature of this alternative to classic restaurant rankings is that the public will also have a say. For each city, the guide’s experts will submit three favourite restaurants to a public vote. — AFP-Relaxnews