Celebrate summer with 10 roses from around the world, selected by three-star chef Mauro Colagreco

Chef Mauro Colagreco provided Relaxnews with a selection of some of his favourite roses. — Handout via AFP

PARIS, June 2 — Who better than a citizen of the world to take us on a global rosé journey? Having been awarded three Michelin stars in January for its Mirazur restaurant in Menton, the Italo-Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco provided Relaxnews with a selection of his ten favorite rosés from the four corners of the world. All aboard!

Slovenia

Batic, Rosé, Vipava, 2018

The Slovenian Vipava Valley’s Batic vineyard is a precursor of wines with a high aging capacity — not just white and reds, but also rosés. This wine is primarily made from cabernet franc, conferring it a flavour of fresh red berries contrasting with great aromatic depth. This rosé will be perfect for summer dinners, from fish to meat.

Greece

Domaine Kamara Kioutsoukis, Rosé, Thessaloniki, 2018

This rosé is the product of a family-owned Greek vineyard created in 2009 to highlight indigenous Greek grape varieties. This unique single variety is made of Xinomavro, a Greek varietal with delicate notes of strawberry, pepper, and roses, with a pleasantly bitter finish.

Argentina

Amalaya, Rosado de Corte, Salta, 2018

Rosado de Corte comes from the Amalaya domaine and combines Malbec and Torrontés. Situated in the Calchaquí valley, the vines are planted at an altitude of 1800 meters, which gives the wines a fresh, airy quality. This rosé offers a fruity flavour and would suit being served with vegetable-based starters.

Italy

Emidio Pepe, Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo, 2018

This Italian rosé can go toe-to-toe with any of the country’s finest reds! A rigorous selection of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo grapes makes it intense, vivacious and punchy, making it perfect for barbecues.

California

Beckmen Vineyards, Rosé Grenache, Santa Ynez Valley, 2018

Santa Ynez Valley’s Beckmen Vineyards benefits from a microclimate and terroir similar to that found in the Rhône Valley, making it a natural for Rhodanian transplants like the grenache found in this rosé. It does have a touch more tang than its French cousins, along with a featherweight finish, making it the perfect companion for shellfish.

South Australia

Charles Melton, Rosé de Virginia, Barossa Valley, 2018

The Barossa Valley is located close to the ocean, in South Australia. This cabernet franc single-origin was put through slight aging, making it tannic, complex and well-structured, like the perfect compromise between the finesse of rosé and the dense punch of red wines. Try it with game and red meat.

Austria

Sepp Moser, Zweigelt, Neusiedlersee, 2018

The Burgenland area might be well known for its whites — but not so much for its rosés. This tart, light rosé will bring you right back to childhood with a hint of tart candylike flavours.

Switzerland

Château d’Auvernier, Oeil de Perdrix, Neuchâtel, 2017

The Grosjean family has been in the Trois-Lacs region of Switzerland since 1603 and now offers a grand rosé, the Oeil de Perdrix. Its somewhat dull, dark colour changes our perception of rosé, to great effect: this pinot noir is as pure and intense as a red wine.

Provence

Château Grand Boise, Rosé, Côtes de Provence Sainte-Victoire, 2018

Fresh, light, elegant... yet still complex and satisfying. A perfect complement to any al fresco dinner.

Corsica

Domaine d’Alzipratu, Pumonte, Calvi, 2018

The Acquaviva family’s Domaine d’Alzipratu vineyard in Corsica produces a rosé called “Pumonte.” The terroir is especially favourable to three varieties: Sciaccarellu, nielluccio and grenache, which are combined in this cuvée, resulting in a rosé with a dense mouthfeel and aromas recalling violets, with a hint of spice. — AFP-Relaxnews