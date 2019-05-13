Former Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants-topping chef starts supper club in his own home

Gaggan Anand took to Instagram to give diners the chance to share home-cooked food and family banter in his home. — AFP pic

BANGKOK, May 13 — Chef Gaggan Anand — four-time number one in the “Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants” ranking with his eponymous restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand — has surprised fans by announcing on Instagram that he is launching a monthly supper club in his own home, promising food cooked by the chef and family banter.

Sitting down to eat in the home of a world-renowned chef may sound like an unusual or even surreal experience. And yet, that’s exactly what Gaggan is offering, according to a post on the chef’s Instagram page.

The chef, who is particularly active on social media, frequently keeping followers amused with personal snaps, has revealed plans to start a monthly supper club, giving 10 diners the opportunity to enjoy a meal prepped by the chef and to dine alongside his family in his home.

While the project already sounds like a dream, Gaggan has also announced that the meal will be free. The chef does, however, impose other conditions on his guests, who are asked to bring a bottle of natural wine or whisky as well as a vinyl of music of their choice and to make a donation to the chef’s chosen charity, Farm Africa. Gaggan states that the donation can even be as little as a dollar.

For a chance to take part, prospective diners are asked to send the chef a direct message on Instagram explaining why they want to come to his home. He will then select 10 diners (with a maximum of two from the same acquaintance) with whom to share the experience.

Gaggan held the top spot in the ranking of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for four years, until the latest list was released in March. The chef’s Bangkok eatery was knocked off the top by “Odette” in Singapore, helmed by French chef Julien Royer.

Gaggan plans to close his “Gaggan” restaurant in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews