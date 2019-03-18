French market serves up a world record for its 50th birthday

People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Records of the longest table to celebrate the international food market of Rungis' 50th anniversary in Rungis, outside Paris March 17, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 18 — France’s Rungis market near Paris celebrated its 50th anniversary by throwing a giant banquet of record-breaking proportions, reserving its spot in the Guinness Book of Records.

Organisers said lunch was served to nearly 2,000 people along just over 401 metres’ length of table, between the market’s fruit-and-vegetable stands.

Officials from the Guinness Book of Records approved the bid, which beat the previous record of 322 metres set in 2017 on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion.

Rungis, seven kilometres south of Paris, replaced the old market in the heart of Paris, Les Halles, when it was closed in 1969.

It is the world’s biggest fresh produce market, covering 234 hectares and employing 12,000 wholesalers, producers, porters, restaurateurs and other workers in 1,200 separate businesses.

Many of the people who work at the market took part in the record bid. — AFP