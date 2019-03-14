José Andrés, Ferran Adrià, Thomas Keller and David Chang at Hudson Yards

Outdoor terrace at Estiatorio Milos at Hudson Yards. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 14 ― The countdown is on for the opening of Hudson Yards, the US$16 billion (RM65.4 billion) real estate development project on Manhattan's West Side that aims to carve out a new neighbourhood in what used to be a swath of wasteland.

To attract New Yorkers and tourists to the West Side of Midtown Manhattan, developers have tapped some of the world's top chefs including Thomas Keller, José Andrés and Ferran Adrià to take up residence in the neighborhood.

Mercado Little Spain, the collaborative project between Andrés and Adrià, is one of the most anticipated openings at Hudson Yards, and is described as the Eataly of Spain ― a food market that brings Spain's culinary traditions under one roof.

Here's a closer look at the food and drink retailers that will be opening at Hudson Yards:

Mercado Little Spain

Visitors will have three restaurants to choose from at Mercado Little Spain which takes up the ground floor and 35,000 square feet: Leña, dedicated to paellas and flame-grilled meats; Mar, serving seafood imported directly from Spain; and Spanish Diner, an all-day, casual restaurant that will serve Spanish-style breakfast (eggs a la Cubana), lunch and dinner. Two bars will also be stocked with Spanish wines and serve cocktails, while 15 kiosks will churn out tapas.

TAK Room from Thomas Keller

The menu at the TAK Room takes a classic approach to Continental cuisine and resurrects iconic dishes, the art of tableside preparations, champagne carts and live music.

Kāwi and Peach Mart from David Chang

Spanning 5,000 square feet, Kāwi is the latest restaurant from Momofuku chef David Chang. Peach Mart is the takeaway shop that will sell sandwiches, kimbap and other snacks.

Estiatorio Milos

The Mediterranean seafood restaurant will also serve Greek wines, feature a Greek yogurt bar, and sell Greek honey, sea salt and olive oils.

Other restaurants and dining concepts include Bouchon Café, Shake Shack, Fuku, Dylan's Candy Bar, Maison Kayser and William Greenberg Desserts.

Hudson Yards opens March 15. ― AFP-Relaxnews