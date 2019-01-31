After Seoul, Sabahan opens nasi lemak store in London for homesick Malaysians

Nasi Lemak Nek Nong is a five-minute walk from Paddington Station and adjacent to Bayswater in London. — Picture via Facebook/Nasi Lemak Nek Nong London

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — A Sabahan has launched an eatery serving nasi lemak in the UK capital of London for Malaysians craving for a taste of home, after having previously sold the classic local comfort food in Seoul, South Korea.

Duzy Noramzamnas Abdul Aziz, 30, reportedly left South Korea last September to open his latest store dubbed Nasi Lemak Nek Nong.

“I decided to go London because of the encouraging response there. Many Malaysians are living in London and they often look for food close to home. Unlike other Malaysian restaurants here, my main focus dish is ‘nasi lemak berlauk panas’ (nasi lemak with side dishes),” he was quoted saying by the New Straits Times (NST).

Duzy said his new store is similar to the Warung Nasi Lemak Ben-Seoul store that is now closed.

He noted the huge market in London for the food business, adding that people from all over the world migrate to the multicultural city to share their food.

“That’s what I want to do,” he said.

Duzy said he serves his rice meal with special sambal, dried anchovies, cucumbers, eggs and additional dishes including chicken, mussels and squid.

Having started business early this month, Nasi Lemak Nek Nong reportedly already has a regular clientele hailing from Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia.

Duzy said his London restaurant takes on the “Nek Nong” moniker given by his mother’s grandchildren, crediting her for teaching him how to cook.

“I wish for the blessing of my mother for my business, so I put her nickname in London. In everything I do, it is because of my mother. She is the one who taught me how to cook and passed down her recipe. So, I want to show my appreciation her here (in London).

“There are times when I doubt myself. Can I do it (opening a shop)? It’s like mission impossible, but I also know that nothing is impossible. So with my mother’s blessing, I just do it and Alhamdulillah, the business is picking up momentum,” he was quoted saying by the NST.

Nasi Lemak Nek Nong is a five-minute walk from Paddington Station and adjacent to Bayswater, and is reportedly 10 minutes away from tourist attraction Hyde Park and 15 minutes away from shopping hotspot Oxford Street.

A check by Malay Mail showed that the Nasi Lemak Nek Nong’s Facebook page currently has 242 “likes”.

“If you are home sick and craving for some local, authentic Malaysian food, get it sorted here. They serve mostly Malay dishes such as Nasi Lemak, delicious traditional Beef Rendang, Malaysian boneless Fried Chicken, Fish Fillet, Mixed Vegetables,” the restaurant’s description on its Facebook page said.

In its Facebook posts, the restaurant also said popular local drink teh tarik was available there, and at one point also declared that it sells the best nasi lemak in London.