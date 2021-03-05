How Tesla’s search popularity has skyrocketed since 2010

Tesla is the carmaker that saw the biggest gain in search popularity in the last 10 years. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Mar 5 — Carmaker Tesla has seen the biggest gain in popularity online in the last 10 years. South Korea’a Kia and Hyundai, plus the British car brand Rolls-Royce, also feature among the automakers that have been increasingly popular with internet users in recent years. On the other hand, Peugeot, Renault and even Ferrari have seen search popularity fall.

According to the price comparison website comparethemarket.com, which has compiled various data from Google Trends, the most innovative brands are — perhaps unsurprisingly — those scoring the most web searches. Searches for Tesla have increased by 1,262 per cent in 10 years, for example, reflecting incomparable interest in the brand thanks to innovation in the fields of all-electric vehicles and autonomous driving, piquing the interest of curious web users. It’s a similar story for Kia and Hyundai, while Rolls-Royce has also seen growing search popularity in recent years, notably with the release of the Cullinan, the world’s most luxurious (and expensive) SUV.

Note that less than half of the brands studied (11 out of 30) are able to boast growth in search popularity. Ferrari, Opel (Vauxhall), Citroën and Fiat are the carmakers with the most significant drops in search popularity in the last 10 years.

Top 10 car brands with the biggest gains in search popularity between 2010 and 2020

1. Tesla

2. Kia

3. Rolls-Royce

4. Hyundai

5. Lamborghini

6. Mercedes-Benz

7. Porsche

8. Jaguar

9. Nissan

10. Toyota

This study used Google Trends data to determine the level of search interest in both 2010 and 2020, before calculating how this has changed between the two. — ETX Studio