Perodua’s D55L model now open for booking

The new Perodua D55L . — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Perodua ATIVA Owners Club Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The Perodua D55L — the most advanced Perodua model to-date — is now open for booking, with X, H and AV variants available at on-the-road (without insurance) estimated prices between RM62,500 and RM73,400 in Peninsular Malaysia.

Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the Perodua D55L is the first model under the Perodua Smart Build blueprint; spearheading breakthroughs for Perodua in style, safety, technology, equipment levels and value.

Among the D55L’s headlining features is the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA), a driver assistance system that helps to reduce the risk of collisions.

Available on all variants, the latest ASA features higher operating speeds than the current version and is capable of detecting two-wheeled vehicles.

It also features Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, while the AV model offers the Lane Keep Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Adaptive Cruise Control.

All these features make the Perodua D55L the first Perodua model to satisfy Level Two Autonomous Driving standards.

“True to our aim to continually bring more and more advanced technology to the masses, the Perodua D55L AV is Malaysia’s most affordable Level Two Autonomous vehicle, bringing state-of-the-art safety and convenience to a wider audience.

“Sport utility vehicle (SUVs) remain very much in demand, and the Perodua D55L is our trendiest offering in this regard. Its compactness, contemporary style and modern features make it the perfect companion for day-to-day urban lifestyles,” he added.

The Perodua D55L is also Perodua’s first turbocharged vehicle, in line with the global downsized forced-induction trend, and the first Perodua to use a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), contributing to fuel efficiency of 18.9 km/litre.

Light-emitting diodes (LED) headlamps are standard across the range, while H and AV variants offer the Adaptive Driving Beam and a nine-inch touch-screen infotainment system with voice recognition.

“As the government’s sales tax exemption is set to expire in end-June, don’t wait to book — our authorised sales advisors are eager to serve you and tell you more about the Perodua D55L at all our sales outlets nationwide, where strict Covid-19 guidelines are in place for your health and safety,” Zainal Abidin said.

X and H variants are available in Glittering Silver, Granite Grey and Cobalt Blue, with the H variant also available in Pearl Diamond White and Pearl Delima Red, while the AV comes in Glittering Silver, Granite Grey, Pearl Diamond White and Pearl Delima Red. — Bernama