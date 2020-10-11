Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX aims to be the longest range EV in the world

The new electric car concept is claimed to offer a range of over 1,200km on a single charge, which is equivalent of a drive from Johor Baru up to Kangar, Perlis and the car would still have about 400km of range to spare. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — Mercedes-Benz has set out to solve electric vehicle (EV) range anxiety with its latest electric car concept, the Vision EQXX. The German automaker said it aims to develop “the longest-range and highest-efficient electric car the world has ever seen”.

The new electric car concept is claimed to offer a range of over 1,200km on a single charge, which is equivalent of a drive from Johor Baru up to Kangar, Perlis and the car would still have about 400km of range to spare.

To put that into context, that range surpasses even normal gas-powered vehicles with large tanks and low gas consumption. Should Mercedes-Benz succeed, the Vision EQXX could be set to completely change the misconception that EVs have limited range.

The company’s head of research and development Markus Schafer said in a statement: “We have set up a group of our engineers to take on an extraordinary task: to build the longest-range and highest-efficiency electric car the world has ever seen. This is a serious project, chasing next-generation technologies. We intend to incorporate the learning into the next generation of series production cars.”

The company did not provide more details about the concept vehicle but teased its silhouette in several images.

— SoyaCincau pic

According to the automaker, rather than slap a bigger battery pack onto an EV and calling it a day, it intends to achieve this feat through efficiency improvements. This will take into consideration other factors such as its weight, auxiliary syste, rolling resistance and drivetrain performance.

Daimler added that the Vision EQXX will serve as a test bed and that any innovations gained would be passed down to series production cars.

It explained: “The aim is to build an electric vehicle with spectacular efficiency and range. Mercedes-Benz has tasked its engineering group with pushing the boundaries of electric range and efficiency with a cross-functional, multi-disciplinary team based in Stuttgart, supported by specialists from the Mercedes-Benz F1 HPP group in the UK, who bring expertise in eMotors plus motorsport-inspired development speed.”

At the time of writing, Mercedes-Benz has yet to unveil the Vision EQXX electric prototype. We will update you as we learn more details about this exciting new development in EVs. — SoyaCincau