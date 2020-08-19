1,026 km is the new electric range record set by the Hyundai Kona

A Hyundai Kona has set a new record for distance driven by an electric car on a single charge. — Picture courtesy of Hyundai via AFP

SEOUL, Aug 19 — Car manufacturer Hyundai has announced a new endurance record for a production model of electric car. One of its Kona cars has been able to drive a total of 1,026 km on the Lausitzring track in Germany. It's also worth noting that two other Konas also exceeded the 1,000-km mark during the test.

A Hyundai Kona has been able to travel 1,026 km on just a single charge. With a 64 kWh battery, that translates into power consumption of 6.24 kWh/100 km, which is also a record figure.

To achieve such performance, the three production Kona models were driven for nearly 35 hours around the track at a constant speed of between 29 and 31 kph, without using any air conditioning — a type of technology which is particularly draining in terms of energy.

The factory-spec Konas used in this mission ordinarily demonstrate a range of 484 km for a single charge. — AFP-Relaxnews