Interior of commissioned Rolls-Royce Phantom resembles sky-blue rose garden

Interior of the Rose Phantom by Rolls-Royce. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, Dec 13 — For an entrepreneur with an incredible passion for flowers who even named some of his children after flowers, Rolls-Royce has designed a Rose Phantom complete with a sublime rose-embroidered interior and Peacock blue paint job.

Answering a request by a Stockholm-based entrepreneur with an “an extraordinary passion for flowers,” Rolls-Royce created the Rose Phantom, a model with a redesigned interior with body panels and a ceiling covered in embroidered roses and butterflies.

Exterior of the Rose Phantom by Rolls-Royce. — Handout via AFP

The vehicle was inspired primarily by the Rose Garden at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, because “the patron wanted to create that same feeling of awe; an abundance of flowers to lift the spirit and celebrate nature’s decadent beauty, in the Rose Phantom’s serene interior.”

On the outside, the Phantom is finished in Peacock blue paint — selected by his daughter Magnolia — that complements the sky-blue leather interior seating and floral embroidery spanning the ceiling and inside of the side doors. The multitude of stitched roses resemble those in the Rolls-Royce garden by appearing in the various stages of the growth cycle — some are fully blossomed while others are buds. A small collection of Peacock and Adonis Blue butterflies complements the flowers. — AFP-Relaxnews