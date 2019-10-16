Honda teases next-generation Jazz ahead of Tokyo Motor Show debut

Honda has published a teaser image of the upcoming Jazz ahead of Tokyo world premiere. — Picture courtesy of Honda via AFP-Relaxnews

TOKYO, Oct 16 — Honda has announced that the next generation of the Jazz hatchback will be unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show next week.

Next week, the latest version of Honda’s Jazz hatchback — whose name dates back to the early 1980s — will be making its world premiere at the Tokyo Motor Show during the preliminary press days.

To get its audience hyped for the launch, the company published a single, shadowed teaser image of the model revealing only its profile.

The Jazz will only be available with a two-motor hybrid powertrain, a first for the model in Europe. According to the company, this “provides an exceptional blend of strong and effortless driving performance and impressive fuel economy.”

On the same day in Amsterdam, the company will be outlining their “Electric Vision,” an electrification plan for their European market.

The world premiere of the Honda Jazz will take place on October 23. — AFP-Relaxnews