Honda’s refreshed CR-V SUV with hybrid powertrain destined for US

Honda’s 2020 CR-V will be available in a hybrid variant. — Picture courtesy of Honda

NEW YORK, Sept 20 — Honda has announced that the 2020 CR-V, a refreshed version of the company’s bestselling crossover, will be available as a hybrid for the very first time.

On Wednesday, Honda unveiled its first SUV optionally available in an electrified version in the US: The 2020 CR-V crossover.

The hybrid version of the model was first unveiled in 2017 at the Shanghai Motor Show; after two years of waiting, the semi-electric CR-V is finally ready to hit the US market and will launch with the 2020 refresh of the vehicle.

While the gas-powered versions of the model are equipped with a 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo engine, the show-stealing hybrid variant is powered by Honda’s two-motor hybrid powertrain, the same one found in the Accord Hybrid. Two electric motors work with a 2.0-litre, 16-valve DOHC Atkinson cycle engine to produce 212 hp whereas the non-electric CR-V has a power output of just 190hp. The company has ambitions to offer all its core models as a hybrid with this hybrid-electric system.

Despite going electric, the CR-V has been redesigned with more rugged and sporty details including a more pronounced grille, dark-tinted taillights, and chrome accents.

A suite of driver assistant and safety features come standard on the 2020 CR-V including a collision mitigation braking system, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. Additionally, the model offers drivers blind spot information, a rear cross traffic monitor, and auto high beam headlights.

Non-hybrid versions of the 2020 CR-V will launch this fall, and the hybrid variant will be available starting in 2020. Neither the pricing for the hybrid model nor its gas-powered counterparts have been disclosed yet. More information will be released nearer to the on-sale date. — AFP-Relaxnews