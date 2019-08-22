Harley-Davidson announces new bikes and tech for 2020 (VIDEO)

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire. — Handout via AFP, courtesy of Harley-Davidson

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — On Tuesday, the company emblematic of American motorcycling Harley-Davidson announced that not only is their bike line-up expanding for 2020 but also that they’ve got new integrated vehicle technology.

2020 model year bikes are destined represent a momentous change for all-American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson. In addition to the brand’s first electric bike, the 2020 Livewire, launching this autumn, the company has announced that two additional bikes will be hitting the market with all-new technology and built-in connectivity.

2020 CVO Tri Glide. — Handout via AFP, courtesy of Harley-Davidson

During the summer, 2018, Harley-Davidson revealed that their very first electric motorcycle will be available this autumn with a 2020 model year designation. On Tuesday, a 2020 Low Rider S and CVO Tri Glide — a three-wheel motorcycle - were unveiled, too, along with two new technologies.

Meet the all-new 2020 Low Rider S. Crisp handling and massive torque means every ride is a journey to euphoria.#HDLowRiderS #HarleyDavidson — Harley-Davidson (@harleydavidson) August 20, 2019

Select 2020 H-D motorcycles will come with the brand’s new Reflex Defensive Rider Systems technologies — which includes features like traction control and an advanced antilock braking system — and H-D Connect cellular connectivity service.

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire. — Handout via AFP, courtesy of Harley-Davidson

According to the company, both the new models and their new technologies are part of Harley-Davidson’s plan to “accelerate building the next generation of riders through new products in additional motorcycle segments, broader access and a commitment to strengthen dealers globally.”

When the Livewire launches this autumn, it will start at US$29,799 (RM124,568). Both the Low Rider S and CVO Tri Glide are available today starting at US$17,999 and US$48,999, respectively. All launches are first taking place in the US, with future releases planned in other parts of the globe. — AFP-Relaxnews