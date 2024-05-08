KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last night attended the “Malam Langkahan Wira” programme at Balai Budaya Tun Syed Nasir in Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), here.

The programme organised by the Persatuan Penyair Malaysia and DBP with the cooperation of the Education Ministry to encourage literature among students and the community as well as create awareness.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan and DBP director-general Hazami Jahari.

Langkahan Wira is the story of freedom fighters who struggled for justice before Independence, thus Independence became the main focus of the poets.

The presentation of the programme based on the concept of theatrical performances combined various elements like acting, dancing, poems, music, set, props, lighting and sound.

There were three segments to the performance — Malaysia Before Independence, Malaysia After Independence and Guest Poem Declamation.

Fadhlina and Zulkifli presented their poems during the Guest Poem Declamation segment. — Bernama

