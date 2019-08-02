Dodge muscle cars top list of most stolen vehicles in US (VIDEO)

According to new data, Dodge’s Charger HEMI and Challenger SRT Hellcat were stolen five times more frequently than average in the US from 2016 to 2018. — AFP pic

DETROIT, Aug 2 — The Highway Loss Data Institute has published lists of the top 20 most stolen vehicles and the top 20 least stolen vehicles in the US from 2016 to 2018. Turns out, if you’re a Dodge sportscar owner, you should keep an extra close eye on your car.

According to the report published by the Highway Loss Data Institute listing which vehicles over 2016, 2017, and 2018 were stolen most often, Dodge’s Charger HEMI and Challenger SRT Hellcat were the most vulnerable with vehicles stolen five times more frequently than average.

On the other hand, BMW’s 3 Series sedan was stolen the least over those years, followed by 4WD versions of the Tesla Model S and Model X. The HLDI attributes the high-frequency of electric models topping the least stolen list to the fact that they’re usually parked in garages or close to houses and buildings so that they can have access to a power supply.

The following are the top five vehicles on each list:

Most stolen vehicles reported in the US over 2016 - 2018:

Dodge Charger HEMI (HEMI V8) Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (HEMI V8) Infiniti Q50 sedan (V6) Infiniti QX80 sedan (V8) GMC Sierra 150 crew cab (V8)

Least stolen vehicles reported in the US over 2016 - 2018:

BMW 3 Series sedan Tesla Model S 4WD Tesla Model X 4WD Chevrolet Equinox 4WD Buick Encore 4WD

Based on these results, thieves most often target high-performance engines — almost all the chart toppers are equipped with a heavy V8 — and bypass EVs. — AFP-Relaxnews