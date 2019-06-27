The biggest Porsche Taycan teasers in one place

Porsche teases the Taycan in sketches. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 — For over a year, Porsche has been teasing the production version of the Mission E concept via spec reveals, shadowed videos, and obscure photographs of the Taycan in camouflage. To add to the list, the company on Tuesday published several sketches of the model — the company’s first all-electric vehicle — showing off every angle of the exterior.

Though Porsche’s very first all-electric production model isn’t expected to launch until late 2020, the marketing campaign surrounding the vehicle has been ongoing for four years. Since the company debuted the Mission E concept EV in 2015, rumors have been pointing towards the development of a production version of the model and, sure enough, that model was announced two years later in June 2018. Since the Taycan was officially reported, Porsche has been releasing teasers every couple months about the car’s development progress.

June 2019: Exterior sketches

On Tuesday, Porsche published three design sketches of the exterior of the Taycan. While two show the entire body viewed from the front and back, the third is a close-up of a headlight and the fully functional air intake.

March 2019: Prospective buyer list, testing update

During the second week of March, Porsche revealed that 20,000 people have joined a prospective buyer list by making a down payment of €2,500 (RM11,766).

A few weeks later, the company stated that the model has entered the final stage of testing before it enters production.

January 2019: Test drive review

Early this year, the “legendary” rally driver Walter Röhrl test drove the Taycan to testify to its speed and high-performance.

December 2018: Name pronunciation video

An 18-second video was published by Porsche to YouTube in December demonstrating how the name “Taycan” is pronounced.

June 2018: “Mission E become Taycan”

In June of 2018, Porsche announced that the Mission E concept study would, in fact, become a production model. The name was revealed to be Taycan which can be loosely translated to “lively young horse.”

September 2015: Debut of Mission E concept

The concept vehicle that the Taycan was inspired by, the fully electric Mission E concept, was first unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September of 2015. It was Porsche’s first ever electric vehicle — concept or production — and was said to be launched as a production car by the end of the decade.

The public world premiere of the Porsche Taycan has been scheduled for September of this year, but the model isn’t expected to hit the market until late 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews