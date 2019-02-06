Volkswagen teases new sporty GLI with six-second tweet

Volkswagen Jetta GLI at 2018 Chicago Auto Show. A new Jetta will make its appearance at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. — Picture courtesy of Chicago Auto Show

HERNDON (Virginia), Feb 6 — Volkswagen’s USA Twitter account has published a brief clip of the latest Jetta GLI’s sporty front grille; the rest of the model will be revealed during the press days of the Chicago Auto Show which start tomorrow.

VW shared a short clip revealing the grille of the upcoming Jetta GLI captioned “Body of a sedan, (heart) of a GTI.”

Body of a sedan, ❤️ of a GTI #CAS19 #ChicagoAutoShow https://t.co/8b49sxb084 pic.twitter.com/EYaAOnnwjJ

— Volkswagen USA (@VW) 5 February 2019

Basically, we can expect to see the sporty GTI hatchback that has made waves over the years converted into a sedan.

While we currently know no further specifications, it’s likely that when VW says that this GLI has the heart of a GTI, they’re referring to the engine — that would significantly boost both the horsepower and torque from that of the most recent Jetta.

Volkswagen’s press conference at the Chicago Auto Show is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 9.30am CT, so it won’t be long until we find out the details. — AFP-Relaxnews