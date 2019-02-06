Special edition 2019 Nissan Pathfinder announced before Chicago debut

The Rock Creek Edition of the 2019 Pathfinder is debuting at the Chicago Auto Show this week, bringing new ruggedness to the family-oriented SUV lineup. — Picture courtesy of Nissan North America

CHICAGO, Feb 6 — On Monday, Nissan unveiled the 2019 Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, a sportier rendition of the standard, family-friendly SUV that will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show, which opens to the public on Saturday.

This special edition comes in two grades, SV and SL, both with two-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations. Seven exterior colours are available, and the Rock Creek version comes special with dark, 10-inch wheels equipped with 255/60R18 all-season tires and a series of black exterior details including the mesh grille, roof rails, door handles, outside rear-view mirrors, front and rear fascia accents, license plate finisher, and moulded overfenders.

New Rock Creek Edition joins 2019 #NissanPathfinder lineup – offers unique exterior and interior treatments at a high-value price. https://t.co/aMlzn13h6U pic.twitter.com/jc1BIPKwqQ — Nissan (@NissanUSA) February 5, 2019

Additionally, all Rock Creek models have been equipped with a standard tow hitch and harness — capable of towing up to 6,000 pounds — and splash guards.

The interior features two-tone seating, high contrast stitching, and premium metallic trimming. Depending on which package owners select, the front seats and steering wheels could be heated.

Two package options are available for the model, the SV Rock Creek Edition Technology Package and the SL Rock Creek Edition Premium Package.

The former comes with a wide range of integrated tech including NissanConnect with Navigation and Services, SiriusXM Traffic, NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM, heated outside rear-view mirrors, and those heated seats and steering wheel that were mentioned earlier.

The SL Premium Package adds a Bose audio system with 13 speakers to the model, as well as a Power Panorama Roof.

Like the standard Pathfinder, the Rock Creek Edition is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine capable of 384 hp with torque measuring in at 259 lb-ft.

Owners can upgrade to the Rock Creek Edition model by adding US$995 (RM4,000) to the price of the respective Pathfinder model selected. The SV Tech package will cost an additional US$980 while the SL Premium Packages adds US$2,110.

The model with additions goes on sale this spring while the standard 2019 Pathfinder is already available starting at US$31,230. — Relaxnews