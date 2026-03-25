KUWAIT CITY, March 25 — Drones hit a fuel tank and sparked a fire at Kuwait International Airport, the Gulf state’s civil aviation authority said today, reporting no casualties.

Citing preliminary information, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement posted online that the attack had caused only “limited” damage.

“The relevant authorities immediately implemented the approved emergency procedures” and firefighters had been deployed to bring the blaze under control, said agency spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi.

The Kuwait National Guard meanwhile said in a statement that its forces intercepted six drones early today, without specifying where they had been shot down.

The Kuwait airport is largely closed to commercial flights and has come under attack several times since the regional war began on February 28, when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran.

On March 14, the civil aviation authority said an attack with “several drones” targeted the airport and “struck its radar system”. No casualties were reported.

Drones hit fuel tanks at the airport on March 8, and an earlier attack on a passenger terminal left several people mildly wounded and caused some damage. — AFP